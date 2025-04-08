Pokemon GO Eldegoss: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Eldegoss is finally coming to the game in the Spring into Spring 2025 event. Running from Wednesday, April 9 at 10 am to Monday, April 14 at 8 pm local time, this year’s event is full of vibrant encounters and seasonal cheer. Among the highlights is the debut of Gossifleur and its evolution, Eldegoss, giving players a fresh grass-type to fill their Pokedex with.

But beyond its adorable design, many may wonder: is Eldegoss worth investing in? Let’s take a closer look at its best movesets, battle viability, and how to counter it effectively.

Best movesets for Pokemon GO Eldegoss

Eldegoss as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Razor Leaf

Razor Leaf Charged Attacks: Grass Knot

Best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Razor Leaf

Razor Leaf Charged Attacks: Grass Knot

Is Pokemon GO Eldegoss good in PvP and PvE?

When evaluating Pokemon GO Eldegoss for competitive use, its performance is largely niche. With a Max CP of 2255, it doesn't quite hit the numbers to shine in the Master League or high-level raids.

However, in the Great League, its bulk — thanks to a high Defense stat of 211 — gives it a niche role. It functions well as a tanky Grass-type option, but its Attack stat (148) leaves it struggling to pressure enemies without a type advantage.

In PvE, it’s overshadowed by stronger Grass-types like Roserade, Kartana, and even Leafeon. Eldegoss simply doesn’t pack enough of a punch to justify its use in serious raid lineups. It’s more of a collectible addition or a novelty pick than a must-have battler.

Pokemon GO Eldegoss: Stats and moves

Max CP: 2255

2255 Attack: 148

148 Defense: 211

211 Stamina: 155

Available moves

Fast Attacks : Razor Leaf and Bullet Seed

: Razor Leaf and Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Grass Knot and Energy Ball

Pokemon GO Eldegoss’ strengths and weaknesses

Eldegoss’ type match-up (Image via Sportskeeda)

As a pure Grass-type, Pokemon GO Eldegoss is vulnerable to many common attack types. It takes 160% damage from Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison attacks.

On the flip side, it resists Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water, taking only 62.5% damage from these.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Eldegoss

If you're facing Pokemon GO Eldegoss in raids or PvP and want to bring it down quickly, here are the top counters that exploit its weaknesses:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega or Shadow Salamence with Fire Fang and Fly

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn

Shadow Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Blacephalon with Incinerate and Mystical Fire

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Shadow Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Shadow Entei with Fire Spin and Overheat

Pokemon GO Eldegoss arrives in the game with a charming look and an interesting stat distribution, but it isn’t poised to shake up the meta. While its bulk allows it to fill a defensive role in lower PvP leagues, its lack of versatility and limited offensive threat hold it back.

That said, it’s still a fun addition to your Pokedex, and with the Spring into Spring 2025 event in full swing now’s the perfect time to catch one and see how it fits into your team.

