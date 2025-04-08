Pokemon GO Eldegoss: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Eldegoss is finally coming to the game in the Spring into Spring 2025 event. Running from Wednesday, April 9 at 10 am to Monday, April 14 at 8 pm local time, this year’s event is full of vibrant encounters and seasonal cheer. Among the highlights is the debut of Gossifleur and its evolution, Eldegoss, giving players a fresh grass-type to fill their Pokedex with.
But beyond its adorable design, many may wonder: is Eldegoss worth investing in? Let’s take a closer look at its best movesets, battle viability, and how to counter it effectively.
Best movesets for Pokemon GO Eldegoss
Best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Razor Leaf
- Charged Attacks: Grass Knot
Best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Razor Leaf
- Charged Attacks: Grass Knot
Is Pokemon GO Eldegoss good in PvP and PvE?
When evaluating Pokemon GO Eldegoss for competitive use, its performance is largely niche. With a Max CP of 2255, it doesn't quite hit the numbers to shine in the Master League or high-level raids.
However, in the Great League, its bulk — thanks to a high Defense stat of 211 — gives it a niche role. It functions well as a tanky Grass-type option, but its Attack stat (148) leaves it struggling to pressure enemies without a type advantage.
In PvE, it’s overshadowed by stronger Grass-types like Roserade, Kartana, and even Leafeon. Eldegoss simply doesn’t pack enough of a punch to justify its use in serious raid lineups. It’s more of a collectible addition or a novelty pick than a must-have battler.
Pokemon GO Eldegoss: Stats and moves
- Max CP: 2255
- Attack: 148
- Defense: 211
- Stamina: 155
Available moves
- Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf and Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Grass Knot and Energy Ball
Pokemon GO Eldegoss’ strengths and weaknesses
As a pure Grass-type, Pokemon GO Eldegoss is vulnerable to many common attack types. It takes 160% damage from Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison attacks.
On the flip side, it resists Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water, taking only 62.5% damage from these.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Eldegoss
If you're facing Pokemon GO Eldegoss in raids or PvP and want to bring it down quickly, here are the top counters that exploit its weaknesses:
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega or Shadow Salamence with Fire Fang and Fly
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
- Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn
- Shadow Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Blacephalon with Incinerate and Mystical Fire
- Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack
- Shadow Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird
- Shadow Entei with Fire Spin and Overheat
Pokemon GO Eldegoss arrives in the game with a charming look and an interesting stat distribution, but it isn’t poised to shake up the meta. While its bulk allows it to fill a defensive role in lower PvP leagues, its lack of versatility and limited offensive threat hold it back.
That said, it’s still a fun addition to your Pokedex, and with the Spring into Spring 2025 event in full swing now’s the perfect time to catch one and see how it fits into your team.
