How to get Gossifleur in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Gossifleur in Pokemon GO debuts during the Spring into Spring event at 10 am local time on April 9, 2025. It hails from the Galar region of the main series games and evolves into Eldegoss. It is a mono-Grass-type critter, making it an appropriate entry for the spring-themed event in the mobile game. Note that the critter doesn't have a shiny version, as of writing.

This article covers every way you can get Gossifleur in Pokemon GO.

How to get Gossifleur in Pokemon GO

Wild encounters

5 km Eggs

Research rewards

Trade

Gossifleur in the anime (Image via TPC)

Wild encounters

The easiest way to get Gossifleur in the mobile game is to capture it in the wild. It will have boosted encounter rates during the Spring into Spring event from 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Monday, April 14, 2025. After this, it might appear at any point but will likely remain a rare find.

Note that Sunny or Clear weather boosts Gossifleur's encounter rate in the wild. It also boosts its max CP in the wild to 624. Without a weather boost, the highest CP Gossifleur you can find in the wild will have 576 CP to its name.

5 km Eggs

5 km Eggs — found by spinning PokeStops — from the Spring into Spring event will have a chance to hatch Gossifleur. This is a good way to farm its Candy. Hatched versions of this critter will always be at level 20 and have between 347 and 384 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs).

Research rewards

Gossifleur in Pokemon GO can be found from Field and Timed Research task encounters from the Spring into Spring event. Herein, they will always be at level 15 and be found at 260 - 288 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs).

Trade

If you are unable to find a Gossifleur on your own, ask an in-game friend to trade you one. Note that this will count as a Special Trade and cost a hefty amount of Stardust, depending on your Friendship level.

Can Gossifleur be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Gossifleur shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

No, it is not possible to get shiny Gossifleur in Pokemon GO as of April 2025. Its shiny form will be released at a later date — possibly a year or two later, based on past trends.

Pokemon GO Gossifleur: Stats and moves

Type: Grass

Grass Attack: 70

70 Defense: 104

104 Stamina: 120

120 Max CP: 760

760 Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf and Bullet Seed

Razor Leaf and Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Grass Knot and Energy Ball

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

