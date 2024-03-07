Pokemon GO Fest 2024 dates have been announced, and the tickets are available for trainers to purchase. The yearly extravaganza consists of both in-person events in real-life locations and a global variant for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 took place in August in Osaka, London, and New York City, followed by a global event. The festivity is usually marked with new Pokemon debuts, rare encounters, and more.

Niantic also released a teaser on March 6, 2024, hinting at a potential Mythical debut in GO Fest 2024. We have gathered all the available information regarding Pokemon GO Fest 2024 dates, locations, and ticket prices.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Real-Life locations

The GO Fest 2024 is currently online on Niantic's official website. It will be held in three real-life locations - Sendai (Japan), Madrid (Spain), and New York City (USA). The tickets are also online, and players can go to the Pokemon GO website to purchase them.

Sendai, Japan

May 30 to June 2

Ticket price: ¥3600 (early bird discount - ¥3,100 )

(early bird discount - ) Location: Nanakita Park

Morning Park Experience ticket timing: City Experience - 9:30 am to 6:30 pm JST || Park Experience - 9:30 am to 1:30 pm JST

Afternoon Park Experience ticket timing: City Experience - 9:30 am to 6:30 pm JST || Park Experience - 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm JST

New York, USA

June 5 to June 7

Ticket Price: $30 (early bird discount - $25 )

(early bird discount - ) Location: Randall's Island Park

Morning Park Experience ticket timing: City Experience - 9 am to 7 pm ET || Park Experience - 9 am to 1 pm ET

Afternoon Park Experience ticket timing: City Experience - 9 am to 7 pm ET || Park Experience - 3 pm to 7 pm ET

Osaka, Japan

June 14 to June 16

Ticket price: €32 (early bird discount - €27 )

(early bird discount - ) Location: Parque Juan Carlos I

Morning Park Experience ticket timing: City Experience - 9 am to 7 pm CEST || Park Experience - 9 am to 1:30 pm CEST

Afternoon Park Experience ticket timing: City Experience - 9 am to 7 pm CEST || Park Experience - 2:30 pm to 7 pm CEST

The tickets are divided into Morning Park Experience and Afternoon Park Experience. With the former, players can explore the park experience in the morning and then the city in the afternoon. With the latter, they are free to roam the city in the morning and then explore the park in the afternoon.

The locations mentioned above for each city will play host to the latter. Pokemon GO players can also purchase add-ons such as Raid Lover, Egg-thusiast, Citywide Gameplay, and T-shirt Preorder.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global

Players will be able to participate in Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global free of cost, with an event ticket also being available to purchase for extra bonuses and rewards. The available details for the latter are as follows:

July 13 to July 14

Ticket Price: $14.99 (or equivalent in the player's local currency)

(or equivalent in the player's local currency) From 10 am local time to 6 pm local time

Those purchasing the Global Pokemon GO Fest 2024 ticket early will enjoy the following rewards:

Those who get it by May 6 and play Pokemon GO between April 30 and May 6 will get a particular Timed Research that rewards them with early access to a GO Fest-themed Sun Crown . They will also get the Timed Research mentioned in the next point.

and play Pokemon GO between will get a particular Timed Research that rewards them with early access to a GO Fest-themed . They will also get the Timed Research mentioned in the next point. Those who get it by June 6 and play Pokemon GO between May 31 and June 6 will get a Timed Research that rewards them with early access to a GO Fest-themed Moon Crown.

Players can purchase the Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global ticket from the in-game shop. Purchasing from the Pokemon GO Web Store will reward them with an exclusive GO Fest 2024 shirt avatar item.

