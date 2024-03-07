Pokemon GO Fest 2024 clip teases Mythical debut

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 is going to feature a new mythical Pocket Monster – Marshadow. This new event was announced a few hours earlier and will take place during summer. Pokemon GO Fest is an annual event that is conducted every year to celebrate the anniversary of this popular augmented reality game. This year’s event has many fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

In this article, we will run you through everything we know about the new mythical Pokemon that will debut during the Pokemon GO Fest 2024.

Marshadow is going to debut through Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Marshadow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

GO Fests are Niantic’s way of introducing new and unique monsters to the game. In the past, we have seen a myriad of mythical monsters like Celebi and Shaymin making their way to the game through GO Fest events.

These mythical Pocket Monsters are usually obtained by completing Special Research Tasks. We feel the same will be true for Marshadow, a Fighting and Ghost-type monster belonging to the seventh generation.

The video that was teased in Pokemon GO’s various social media pages showcased Pikachu and Eevee running up a small hill, followed by the official Pokemon GO Fest 2024 logo. A shadow of a small Pokemon standing behind a tree could be seen.

Marshadow in the main series game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Because it was literally a shadow and the outline resembles the Pokemon in the frame, there is no doubt that this year’s mythical debut will be Marshadow. We also heard how this monster is going to sound towards the end of the video.

While nothing else was revealed about GO Fest 2024, we believe this just scratches the surface. We have seen how Niantic introduces many fun activities along with a new mythical Pocket Monster during GO Fest events. Pokemon GO players can expect a lot more from this annual event.