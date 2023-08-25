How to get Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global?

Pokemon GO’s biggest annual event, the 2023 Global GO Fest, is less than a day away. Trainers all over the world have been bouncing off the walls, and their wait is almost over. The Global GO Fest will be celebrated on two consecutive days – Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 10 am to 6 pm local time and Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 10 am to 6 pm local time. Irrespective of whether you have a ticket for the fest, you will be able to enjoy the majority of the events during the Fest.

There will be a lot of unique Pokemon spawns during the GO Fest. However, you might be interested in the costumed Pikachus that will be debuting during the Global Pokemon GO Fest. This article will walk you through everything you need to know to help you catch one of the four crowned Pikachus in the game.

Where can you catch a Crown Pikachu during the Global Pokemon GO Fest?

You will come across four variants of Crown Pikachu:

Quartz Crown Pikachu

Pyrite Crown Pikachu

Malachite Crown Pikachu

Aquamarine Crown Pikachu

Quartz Crown Pikachu

You can encounter this variant of Crown Pikachu in the Quartz Terrarium habitat between 10 am and 11 am local time. Since the habitats keep cycling, you will be able to reencounter this creature between 2 pm and 3 pm local time. The rotating habitats will only be available during the first day of GO Fest.

On Sunday, you can encounter every creature from the individual habitats out in the wild. Thus, you can catch a Quartz Crown Pikachu from random wild encounters on day 2 of the Global GO Fest.

Pyrite Crown Pikachu

You can encounter this variant of Crown Pikachu in the Pyrite Sands habitat between 11 am and 12 pm local time. Since the habitats keep cycling, you will be able to encounter this creature again between 3 pm and 4 pm local time.

On Sunday, you can encounter the Pyrite Crown Pikachu randomly in the wild throughout the duration of the event.

Malachite Crown Pikachu

You can encounter this variant of Crown Pikachu in the Malachite Wilderness habitat between 12 pm and 1 pm local time. Since the habitats keep cycling, you will be able to come across this creature again between 4 pm and 5 pm local time.

On Sunday, you can randomly encounter the Malachite Crown Pikachu in the wild throughout the GO Fest.

Aquamarine Crown Pikachu

You can encounter this variant of Crown Pikachu in the Aquamarine Shores habitat between 1 pm and 2 pm local time. Since the habitats keep cycling, you will be able to encounter this creature again between 5 pm and 6 pm local time.

On Sunday, you can encounter the Aquamarine Crown Pikachu randomly in the wild throughout the duration of the GO Fest.

Will Crown Pikachu be available in raids during the Global Pokemon GO Fest 2023?

All variants of Crown Pikachu will be available in 1-star raids in their respective habitats. So, if you miss out on one in the wild, you can catch a Crown Pikachu from the 1-star raids without fail.

Being a 1-star Raid Boss, you can easily solo defeat the Crown Pikachu with moderately powerful creatures in your roster.

Can Crown Pikachu be shiny during the Global Pokemon GO Fest 2023?

Yes. All four variants of Crown Pikachu can be shiny. The odds of catching one are very low. Since this is a regular spawn, you will encounter a Shiny Crown Pikachu once in every 512 encounters. This number could be higher or lower, depending on how lucky you are in Pokemon GO.