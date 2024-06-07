How to get Goodra in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Goodra has been available in Pokemon GO since its release on May 4, 2021. Niantic has also debuted its shiny form, which means trainers can get both of them. However, the main obstacle in the hunting process is that you can only acquire Goodra through evolution. As there are no other ways to own the pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, you have to get a Goomy or Sliggoo. In addition, trainers have to feed these lines certain Pokemon Candy to evolve into a Goodra.

Remember, the method to get a Shiny Goodra in the mobile game is the same as obtaining a regular variant. Thus, you will first need to learn how to find Goomy/Sliggoo in Pokemon GO. In this article, we will provide all important details on the subject matter.

How to get Goodra in Pokemon GO?

Image of Goodra from the Scarlet and Violet titles (Image via TPC)

Goodra is a solo Dragon-type Pokemon from the Kalos region, which Niantic introduced as part of the Luminous Legends X Part 1 event in 2021. It is a robust entity with four different types of moves at its disposal. Not only that, but it is an exceptional pick for the GO Battle League and Raids.

That said, here is how you can get Goodra in the game:

1) Evolve Sliggoo

Sliggoo is Goomy’s second-stage evolution line. Although one finds it in the wild, for the first time, the developer will initiate 4-star Raid Battles featuring Sliggoo during the Goomy Community Day in June 2024. From this, we can comprehend that there are two approaches to getting the Dragon-like Pokemon.

Actually, Sliggoo has been in the wild for a while. Right after one year of its introduction, it became spottable in the overworld. You can capitalize the effects of Lure Modules, Incense, and Weather Boost to increase the wild spawn rate of Sliggoo in Pokemon GO.

While the Weather Boost effect is automatically turned on when you’re present in a Windy weather condition, the Lure Modules and Incense are activated manually.

You can beat Sliggoo 4-star Raids by using Fairy, Dragon, and Ice-type attacks. The raid monster is 160% weak to these moves. Plus, if you use Pocket Monsters with similar typings, you can even turn on the passive Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect to deal more damage to Sliggoo.

Once you have the second-stage creature in your possession, you can think of evolving it into a Goodra. But you will need a Rain Lure Module and 100 Candies to do so. To get Candies, you can assign Sliggoo as a Buddy Pokemon role. With this, the critter can find its Candies from the wild on its own. On the contrary, a Rain Lure Module can be obtained from the in-game shop, making the evolution of Goodra costly in Pokemon GO.

How do you get a Shiny Goodra in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Goodra (Image via TPC)

If you want to add a Shiny Goodra to your Pokemon GO collection, you should first activate a Rain Lure Module and feed 100 Candies to a Shiny Sliggoo. Doing this is the only way to get the rarer form. Note that the chances of encountering a standard Sliggoo/Goomy are much higher, but because of the shiny odds of these Pokemon, getting their rare counterparts is challenging.