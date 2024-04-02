Pokemon X and Y: Exploring the history of Kalos

Pokemon X and Y introduced the Kalos region to fans and its most populous city (Lumiose City) will also be the central location for the game Legends Z-A. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to brush up on the region's history, and there's quite a bit to cover. Some horrific events marred Kalos' earlier years before a young hero helped save the region from a cataclysm in the region's modern timeline.

Kalos' early history is one bred in conflict, although these early aggressions did seem to make the region into the thriving land it is at present in the Pokemon universe. There's still a large amount of information that remains unknown, but it doesn't hurt to examine Kalos' history to this point.

Examining the history of the Kalos region before and during Pokemon X and Y

Before Pokemon X and Y

The Ultimate Weapon as depicted in Pokemon X and Y (Image via The Pokemon company)

Before the events of Pokemon X and Y, Kalos underwent a turbulent period that saw conflict erupt across the region, and the legendary creatures Xerneas and Yveltal also displayed their incredible power. However, the history of Kalos is interpreted a bit differently between the X and Y games, but we'll consider both versions of events in this retelling.

3,000 years prior to the Pokemon X and Y games, Kalos was immersed in a war known simply as the Kalos War. It's unclear as to who the belligerents were in this conflict, but the defining moment of the conflict involves the King of Kalos, who created an Ultimate Weapon under Geosenge Town. Using the life force of Pokemon as a catalyst, the Ultimate Weapon became an engine of ruin.

The king had originally intended to use the Ultimate Weapon to revive his Floette who had died during the war, successfully doing so before using the immense energy of the weapon to destroy the belligerents that had killed his beloved partner in the first place. Exposure to the weapon's energy, which was drained from the life forces of other Pokemon, gave the king eternal life at a terrible cost.

The activated Ultimate Weapon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the war concluded, the king's Floette could no longer accept the person its partner had become, so it left the king alone. The king's whereabouts were unknown for centuries, but the Ultimate Weapon was buried underground so it could never be used again. The Pokemon who died to power the Ultimate Weapon have grave markers on Kalos Route 10 in Pokemon X and Y.

Depending on whether you are playing Pokemon X or Y, a different retelling of the next major event unfolds. As Kalos moves beyond its major war 800 years before the games take place, the life cycles of Xerneas and Yveltal come to an end. In the X version's retelling, Xerneas released a massive wave of energy and restored life to Kalos, while in Y, Yveltal absorbed the life energy of Kalos.

After completing their life cycle, Xerneas hibernated in a forest, while Yveltal created a cocoon in a nearby mountain range. The two opposed legendaries responsible for the balance of life and death would not reemerge for quite some time. 300 years before the Pokemon X and Y games, after another war with neighboring regions, the Parfum Palace was constructed in Kalos.

Contemporary Timeline, Pokemon X and Y

The events of Pokemon X and Y make up contemporary Kalos history (Image via The Pokemon Company)

300 years after the establishment of Parfum Palace, a youth named Calem/Serena (the canon names for the protagonist based on the chosen gender) sets off from their home in Vaniville Town to become a Pokemon trainer in Pokemon X and Y. At Aquacorde Town, they receive their starter Pocket Monster from a boy named Trevor on behalf of Professor Sycamore.

Setting out for adventure, Calem/Serena begins challenging gyms across Kalos to collect eight gym badges and challenge the Kalos Elite Four to become the Kalos League Champion in Pokemon X and Y. Along the way, they encounter Team Flare, led by the fiery Lysandre, who wants to make a more "beautiful" world... while making a lot of money.

In addition to stopping Team Flare's dastardly acts of sabotage across Kalos, Calem/Serena encounters a mysterious individual in Pokemon X and Y known as AZ, who appears to be a large destitute man. It is eventually revealed that Lysandre intends to reactivate the Ultimate Weapon and wipe Kalos clean of inhabitants except for Team Flare members, allowing them to build a new land.

Calem uses Xerneas against Lysandre in the Evolutions anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At Team Flare's headquarters, Calem/Serena battle and defeat Lysandre before descending into the basement to find Xerneas/Yveltal in captivity. The heroic trainer successfully beats/captures the legendary Pokemon and defeats Lysandre once more, but he manages to activate the Ultimate Weapon. However, the blast brings Team Flare HQ crumbling down instead of destroying life across Kalos.

Calem/Serena resumes their quest after the defeat of Team Flare, defeating the Elite Four of Kalos as well as their champion Diantha, making Calem/Serena the new reigning champion of the region as of Pokemon X and Y. During a celebration with Professor Sycamore, AZ returns and challenges Calem/Serena to a battle, and he is defeated, but thanks them for the battle afterward.

Calem faces off against AZ in the Evolutions anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

AZ reveals that he felt free from the anger and guilt of creating the Ultimate Weapon, revealing himself as the lost King of Kalos. Having come to terms with his past, AZ's Floette returns to him, leading to AZ welcoming his beloved partner back with open arms and concluding Pokemon X and Y. Since then, the Kalos region has been one of peace and harmony between people and Pokemon.

Poll : Do you like the Kalos region in the Pokemon series? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion