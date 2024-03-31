How to defeat Elite Four and Champion in Pokemon X and Y

In Pokemon X and Y, your Kalos journey reaches its climax as you approach the imposing Pokemon League. The Elite Four in Pokemon, renowned trainers specializing in specific types, stand as the final gatekeepers before you challenge the Champion. We'll ditch the guesswork and equip you with the knowledge needed to conquer each Elite Four member's unique team composition.

This comprehensive guide to Pokemon X and Y's Elite Four will arm you for this ultimate test as it dives deep into strategic moveset planning, the best items to equip your Pokemon and champion-crushing tactics.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

How to defeat the Fire-type Elite Four Malva in Pokemon X and Y

Malva of the Elite Four (Image via Nintendo || Mixeli/YouTube)

Malva's Pokemon X and Y team:

Lv 63 Pyroar (Fire)

Lv 63 Torkoal (Fire)

Lv 63 Chandelure (Fire/Ghost)

Lv 65 Talonflame (Fire/Flying)

Strategy: Fire may be Malva's specialty, but it won't be effective against your team if you choose wisely. Pokemon strong against Fire, like Water-types or Ground-types with their resistance, will dismantle her team. Alternatively, Rock-types can also take hits and dish out strong attacks in return.

Think high Speed and Special Attack to overpower her Pokemon quickly, and consider defensive options to counter status effects With the right strategy and type matchups, you'll extinguish Malva's fiery team and emerge victorious.

Recommended Pokemon against Malva: Greninja, Garchomp, Sandslash, Tyranitar, Blastoise, Simipour, Sharpedo, Gastrodon, Swampert, Clawitzer, Slowking, Rhydon, Golem, and Volcanion.

How to defeat the Steel-type Elite Four Wikstrom in Pokemon X and Y

Wikstrom of the Elite Four (Image via Nintendo || Mixeli/YouTube)

Wikstrom's Pokemon X and Y team:

Lv 63 Klefki (Steel/Fairy)

Lv 63 Probopass (Steel/Rock)

Lv 63 Scizor (Steel/Bug)

Lv 65 Aegislash (Steel/Ghost)

Strategy: Fire-type moves are super effective, and Pokemon strong in Special Attack can melt through his team. Ground-type moves are another great option, offering super effectiveness and speedy attackers with powerful Mega Evolutions. Don't forget Fighting-type moves, a weakness for some Steel-type Pokemon.

Pokemon with strong physical attacks or a dual-type that exploits both Fighting and Steel can be a double threat. Consider focusing on Special Attackers to bypass Wikstrom's high physical defenses, and be prepared to adapt your strategy against his Aegislash that can switch forms.

Recommended Pokemon against Wikstrom: Delphox, Charizard, Sandslash, Lucario, Machamp, Houndoom, Talonflame, Conkeldurr, Heracross, Hariyama, Scrafty, and Gallade.

How to defeat the Dragon-type Elite Four Drasna in Pokemon X and Y

Drasna of the Elite Four (Image via Nintendo || Mixeli/YouTube)

Drasna's Pokemon X and Y team:

Lv 63 Dragalge (Dragon/Poison)

Lv 63 Altaria (Dragon/Flying)

Lv 63 Druddigon (Dragon)

Lv 65 Noivern (Dragon/Flying)

Strategy: Fairy-type attacks are super effective, making Pokemon strong in this type a great choice to dismantle her team. Alternatively, Ice-type attacks are another weakness to exploit. Pokemon with high Special Attack can overpower most of her dragons, but be mindful - some of her dragons may have dual typings.

Electric-types are effective against Pokemon with Flying-type attributes. Focus on Fairy or Ice-type Pokemon initially to gain momentum, and be prepared to adapt your strategy for any surprises Drasna might have in store.

Recommended Pokemon against Drasna: Sylveon, Gardevoir, Greninja, Lapras, Magnezone, Scizor, Garchomp, Azumarill, Mawile, Diancie, Ampharos, Jolteon, Abomasnow, and Lucario.

How to defeat the Water-type Elite Four Siebold in Pokemon X and Y

Siebold of the Elite Four (Image via Nintendo || Mixeli/YouTube)

Siebold's Pokemon X and Y team:

Lv 63 Clawitzer (Water)

Lv 63 Starmie (Water/Psychic)

Lv 63 Gyarados (Water/Flying)

Lv 65 Barbaracle (Water/Rock)

Strategy: Grass-type attacks are super effective, making Pokemon strong in this type ideal to dismantle his team. Alternatively, Electric-type moves deal super effective damage as well. Focus on Pokemon with high Speed to outpace Siebold's team and strike first. Be mindful of Rain Dance, a tactic that can power up his Water-type attacks – counter it with Grass-type moves to nullify the bonus.

Since some of his Pokemon might have strong physical attacks, consider using Pokemon with high physical defense or items that boost it. Equip your team with items that enhance Grass or Electric-type attacks and plan for potential weather changes.

Recommended Pokemon against Siebold: Venusaur, Jolteon, Ampharos, Leafeon, Victreebel, Magnezone, Weavile, Chesnaught, Simisage, Bellossom, Ferrothorn, Ludicolo, and Abomasnow.

How to defeat Champion Diantha in Pokemon X and Y

Champion Diantha in Pokemon X and Y (Image via Nintendo || Mixeli/YouTube)

Champion Diantha's Pokemon X and Y team:

Lv 64 Hawlucha (Fight/Flying)

Lv 65 Tyrantrum (Dragon/Rock)

Lv 65 Aurorus (Rock/Ice)

Lv 65 Gourgeist (Ghost/Grass)

Lv 66 Goodra (Dragon)

Lv 68 Mega Gardevoir (Psychic/Fairy)

Strategy: The key to defeating Diantha lies in adaptability. Forget a one-size-fits-all approach - create a team with diverse types to handle the various threats her Pokemon pose. Mega Gardevoir is a priority target - take it down quickly with Steel or Poison-type moves. Be wary of Gourgeist's status effects that can cripple your Pokemon, so have healing items or status-curing moves at the ready.

Mega Evolution can be a game-changer, so deploy it strategically against Diantha's heavy hitters. Finally, equip your Pokemon with items that enhance their offense or safeguard them from status effects to maximize their potential and secure your Kalos championship victory.

Recommended Pokemon Champion Diantha: Scizor, Charizard, Lucario, Tyranitar, Delphox, Garchomp, Heracross, Talonflame, Pyroar, Klefki, Mawile, Aegislash, Bisharp, Amoonguss, and Volcanion.

How to prepare for the Elite Four and Champion in Pokemon X and Y

Using type-weaknesses to form balanced teams is advised (Image via Nintendo || Mixeli/YouTube)

Team composition and levels: The key to conquering the Elite Four is building a versatile team. The Elite Four throws a variety of Pokemon types at you, so create a team with diverse coverage to tackle any challenge. Aim for your Pokemon to be around level 62-64 for the Elite Four, and level them up to 66-68 to comfortably face Champion Diantha's even stronger team.

While well-rounded Pokemon are valuable, consider incorporating specific roles like a heavy hitter, a defensive wall, or a status ailment specialist to add strategic depth to your team.

Moves and items: TMs like Flamethrower, Thunderbolt, Ice Beam, and Earthquake provide a great starting point for broad coverage. Status Effects like Toxic, Thunder Wave, and Will-O-Wisp can cripple opponents, so consider incorporating them alongside status cures like Rest and Sleep Talk.

Stock up on healing items like Full Restores, Revives, and Hyper Potions to keep your team healthy throughout the gauntlet. Finally, don't forget items that enhance your Pokemon's strengths. Life Orb for extra offense, Light Clay for Fairy-type power, or Leftovers for staying power - these can give you that extra edge in battle.

The key lies in strategic team building, exploiting type matchups, and adapting your moveset throughout the Elite Four gauntlet in Pokemon X and Y. Don't be afraid to experiment with different Pokemon and strategies and utilize healing items and status effects to your advantage.

By following these tips and leveraging the recommended Pokemon for each Elite Four member and the Champion, you'll be well on your way to achieving Pokemon mastery and claiming your Kalos championship title.