10 best Charged TMs in Pokemon GO and who to pair it with

There are many types of powerful attacks in Pokemon GO. However, unlike the main series, these moves available are split into two different types of attacks: Fast and Charged. As the game developed, more items from the main titles were added, including TMs or Technical Machines.

These items were introduced to allow players to switch around the moves of their Pokemon. This would enable trainers to change to another attack in a creature's moveset rather than granting the Pocket Monster a specific move like the items do in the main series.

With this in mind, here are the best Charged attacks for Trainer Battles, as well as the creatures that can use these moves for the most damage output.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pokemon GO's 10 best Charged attacks and who can use them

1) Poltergeist

Poltergeist is one of the newest Ghost-type attacks to be introduced to Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poltergeist is an interesting attack in Pokemon GO, to say the least. It is one of the most powerful moves in the game, but it is incredibly slow and requires the same amount of energy Shadow Force, the signature move of Giratina, despite lasting for twice as long.

The creature that can best use this attack is Chandelure.

2) Zap Cannon

Zap Cannon is a great coverage choice for Pokemon GO's Legendary Golems, but other Pocket Monsters can use it too (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zap Cannon is the go-to move for a lot of metagame staples that need a coverage option. Porygon-Z, Registeel, and Genesect can all make great use of this attack despite not being Electric-type creatures themselves.

The best user of this move in the game’s competitive scene is Regirock, thanks to its high defense. This allows it to stay on the field longer, firing off more Zap Cannons.

3) Boomburst

Boomburst is okay but goes underused heavily due to its restricted list of eligible users (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are only four creatures in Pokemon GO that can learn Boomburst, and only one of them is a Normal-type species. Much like Zap Cannon, Boomburst is used by some Pocket Monsters as a high-damaging burst attack, but its fullest potential cannot be realized since Exploud is the only Normal-type critter that can learn it.

The creature that can deal the most damage in a fight with this move is Kommo-o.

4) Focus Blast

Focus Blast is the strongest Fighting-type move in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Focus Blast is the strongest Fighting-type attack in Pokemon GO. It is a relatively common move among Legendary Pokemon.

Regigigas makes the best use of Focus Blast, as its bulk allows it to stay on the field for significant periods of time.

5) Solar Beam

Solar Beam is the strongest Grass-type attack in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Solar Beam is a very popular choice among trainers who like using non-Starter Grass-type Pocket Monsters. While its stats are on par with that of Zap Cannon, it is much more common, being given to many more powerful Grass-type creatures compared to Zap Cannon's small roster.

Nevertheless, its strongest user for competitive play is Solgaleo, a Steel and Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon.

6) Draco Meteor

Draco Meteor is a very powerful move, but it debuffs the user (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Draco Meteor is a great move to have for Dragon-type Pokemon that frequently switch out in battles or towards the end of a hard-fought one. However, it has the unfortunate downside of weakening the user with each use, making it not ideal for longer conflicts.

Draco Meteor's best user for competitive play is Origin Dialga.

7) Hyper Beam

Hyper Beam is one of the most powerful Normal-type attacks in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hyper Beam is one of the original Normal-type Charged attacks and has been a part of the franchise since the very beginning.

While a lot of creatures in the mobile game can learn this attack, its best user in terms of its total damage output has to be Meloetta, thanks to its high attack stat and Hyper Beam benefitting from its Same-Type Attack Bonus.

8) Giga Impact

Giga Impact is much like Hyper Beam, but it is learned by significantly fewer creatures (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giga Impact has the same base power as Hyper Beam, but thanks to the creatures that have it, it is significantly stronger.

The best creature to make use of this attack is Shadow Regigigas, which was only available for a limited time through battles against the leader of Team GO Rocket, Giovanni.

9) Roar of Time

Roar of Time is Origin Dialga's signature move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in the recent Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event, Origin Dialga came with a new attack called Roar of Time, which is also Dialga's signature move from the mainline titles. In terms of stats, this attack is practically identical to Draco Meteor, but it has the upside of not debuffing Origin Dialga whenever it is used.

Since Origin Dialga is the only creature capable of learning this move, it is its best user.

10) Aeroblast ++

Aeroblast is Lugia's signature move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A couple of years ago, Niantic released special variants of Lugia and Ho-oh, each with upgraded versions of their signature attacks.

After catching and purifying the Shadow Lugia distributed during this event, players would unlock the most powerful version of Aeroblast called Aeroblast++. This move's lesser versions have the same power in PvP, but each variant gets stronger in Raid Battles.