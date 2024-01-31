Pokemon GO Chansey raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Chansey in Pokemon GO will be appearing in 4-star raids from 5 pm to 10 pm local time on February 4, 2024, after the completion of the Community Day event. Trainers who miss out on the three-hour window have the chance to defeat this critter and get a chance to capture it. Doing so successfully will also lead to more Chansey spawning around the Gym.

This article will highlight Chansey's weaknesses and the best counters for this Pocket Monster.

Chansey weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Chansey in the anime (Image via TPC)

Chansey is a Normal-type Pocket Monster, meaning it is weak to only Fighting-type attacks. It resists only one type, that is Ghost.

Chansey has a base Attack of 60, Defense of 128, and HP of 486. However, this massive HP won't come to much use as it will have the standard 4-star Raid Boss HP of 9,000. These stats give the creature a total Combat Power of 8,508 in these battles. You have 180 seconds to defeat this Pocket Monster when challenging these raids.

Pound and Zen Headbutt are Chansey's Fast Attack options. The creature can use Hyper Beam, Dazzling Gleam, and Psychic as its Charged Attacks. Thankfully, the low base Attack means none of these moves will deal too much damage.

Best counters to Chansey in Pokemon GO

Here are some of the best Fighting-type critters you can use when you challenge Chansey raids. Along with them are their best moves for this battle.

Best Fighting-type counters for Chansey:

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Galarian Zapdos with Counter and Close Combat

Shadow Sneasler with Poison Jab and Close Combat

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

With these counters, this should be a fairly easy raid to win.

Chansey catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Chansey (Image via TPC)

After defeating Chansey 4-star raids in Pokemon GO, you can capture this creature at 654 CP - 717 CP in the absence of weather boost. However, if the weather is partly cloudy, the catch CP range goes up to 817 CP - 896 CP. The base IV floor for these encounters will be 10/10/10. The upper limits (717 CP and 817 CP) represent Chansey with perfect (15/15/15) IVs.

These raids won't offer encounters with Shiny Chansey. However, for 30 minutes after you defeat the Raid Boss, Chansey will spawn in large numbers around this Gym, and these Pokemon will have Pokemon GO Community Day shiny rates.

