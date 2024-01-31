How to solo defeat Chansey in Pokemon GO 4-star raids

Chansey will be available in Pokemon GO 4-star raids, and players might wonder if the creature can be solo defeated. These raids will take place between 5 pm and 10 pm local time on Sunday, February 4, 2024, and you can only participate in them in person. This further raises questions about defeating 4-star Chansey on your own.

The answer to that question is yes, and this article will delve into the details you must take care of as you challenge Chansey in Pokemon GO 4-star raids.

How to defeat 4-star Chansey raids solo in Pokemon GO

Chansey in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

The two most important factors to consider when attempting to solo defeat a raid boss in Pokemon GO are its elemental typing and stat distribution. Chansey is a Normal-type Pocket Monster, so it is weak only to Fighting-type attacks. On the other hand, Ghost is the only type of attack it resists.

It has base 60 Attack, 128 Defense, and 486 Stamina. However, this gigantic Stamina stat won't factor in this battle since raid bosses have a fixed HP bar. In 4-star, Chansey has 9,000 HP and a total Combat Power of 8,508. You will get 180 seconds to knock out this critter.

When it comes to moves, Chansey may use Pound or Zen Headbutt as its Fast Attack and Psychic, Hyper Beam, or Dazzling Gleam as its Charged Attack. Considering it only has a base 60 Attack, none of these should be particularly threatening.

Based on these factors, here are some of the best counters to take down 4-star Chansey raids in Pokemon GO on your own:

Shadow or Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Galarian Zapdos with Counter and Close Combat

Shadow Sneasler with Poison Jab and Close Combat

To win, make sure only to take counters that are level 40 and above. Moreover, dodging some Charged Attacks will improve your chances of taking down this raid boss alone. In case your entire team faints, have a stock of Max Revives so that you don't waste time separately reviving and healing your team members.

Evolving Chansey during this period will give you a Blissey that knows Wild Charge. The February Community Day in Pokemon GO is also a great chance to get your hands on Shiny Happiny, Shiny Chansey, and Shiny Blissey.