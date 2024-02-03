Pokemon GO Chansey Community Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO's Chansey Community Day is just a couple of days away, and many players are gearing up for it the best they can. However, this may be the first Community Day in a long time or ever for a lot of trainers. With Chansey not being a very easy creature to catch in the franchise, you may want to learn more about the event beforehand.

Thankfully, preparing for a Pokemon GO Community Day is much easier and simpler than you might expect. However, since Chansey, in particular, can be somewhat difficult to catch, there are some extra precautions you can take.

Is Shiny Chansey available in Pokemon GO?

Since this is the standard Pokemon GO Community Day, Chansey's shiny form will be available at increased odds. Not only will Chansey be available in the wild but also through event-exclusive Four-Star Raids. After completing one of these battles, you will notice an increased spawn rate around the location where the raid took place.

You may notice that this event is for Chansey, even though it is not the base form of its evolutionary line. Happiny has not gone unforgotten, as it will be available at the same shiny odds as Chansey through 2 Kilometer Eggs. The distance to hatch eggs is also significantly reduced, so this is the best time to farm for a Shiny Happiny.

How to prepare for the Chansey Community Day in Pokemon GO

The first thing you will want to stock up on is Poke Balls. These items are incredibly common and can be found through a variety of means, like completing research tasks and spinning Pokestops. You can also buy bundles of them from the in-app store in exchange for Pokecoins.

Similarly, you may want to stock up on Raid Passes if you are interested in participating in the Pokemon GO Chansey raids. However, since Chansey spawns in surplus during this event, there is not much reason to complete them outside of just catching the creature with higher IVs to evolve into Blissey for the Battle League or gym defense.

Regardless, Raid Passes can be found for free once per day by spinning the photo disks located at any gym location. Up to three free Raid Passes can be stored at a time. These items can also be purchased from the in-game store in exchange for Pokecoins.

Finally, you might want to make sure you have plenty of Incense and Lure Modules on hand, just in case your shiny luck is less than favorable. Incense works by attaching itself to your avatar to increase the general spawn rate of an area as you remain mobile. Lure Modules attach to Pokestops and gyms to throttle the spawn rate around these locations. Both can be purchased or found at Pokestops.