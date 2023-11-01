How to get free Remote and Premium Raid Passes in Pokemon GO (November 2023)

Pokemon GO Raids are a major aspect of this game. Whether you are participating in them in person or from the comfort of your home, they play a crucial role in retaining people’s interest in this seven-year-old title. One of the main components that you need to partake in Raids is Raid Passes. However, not everyone may know how to get them.

This article will offer you the best ways you can acquire these passes for free in Pokemon GO.

How to get free Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO

Remote Raid Pass (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

You can get free Remote Raid Passes in this game among Research Breakthrough rewards. These bonuses are obtained from the boxes that you get after completing Daily Field Research tasks every seven days. You can find these tasks in the Today View section.

While you can get free Remote Raid Passes through this method, it is not guaranteed that the rewards from the Research Breakthrough boxes will always include them.

What are Remote Raid Passes used for in Pokemon GO?

If you live in a place with a dearth of people who play this game, it might be hard for you to defeat strong Raid Bosses. In such cases, you will want to raid with a few friends in-game. If your peers live far away from you, you will have to participate in this activity remotely — which is where Remote Raid Passes come into play.

When you're inviting your friend or vice versa to participate in a raid, the person who is not present near it will have to use a Remote Raid Pass.

How to get free Premium Raid Passes in Pokemon GO

Premium Raid Pass (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

You can get free Premium Raid Passes by participating in the GO Battle League. Winning battles and climbing its levels will reward you with the passes for free.

You can also get free Premium Raid Passes by completing some Special Research tasks. Professor Willow will give you these missions, which will yield them as rewards at times.

What are Premium Raid Passes used for in Pokemon GO?

Premium Raid Passes are needed for participating in any type of Raid. You get one free Raid Pass daily, which will allow you to take part in one Raid every day.

However, if you want to do multiple, you will need Premium Raid Passes. These items will allow you to do as many Raids as you want, so long as you have a sufficient supply of passes.

Types of Raid Passes in Pokemon GO

There are four types of Raid Passes in this title:

Daily free Raid Pass (It is orange in color)

Premium Raid Pass (It is green in color)

Remote Raid Pass (It is blue in color)

Ex Raid Pass (It is black in color)

How to buy Raid Passes in Pokemon GO

You can buy Raid Passes from the in-game store. Remote ones are a tad bit more expensive compared to the Premium ones. If you want to know how to get PokeCoins in GO for cheap, you can read this article.