Pokemon GO Mega Houndoom raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Houndoom is coming back to Pokemon GO in a couple of days. It is an amazing Dark- and Fire-type beast to have in your bag. If you missed out on the creature's raids the last time they were featured or if you want to restock your Mega Houndoom Energy, now is the right time for you to do so.

You can participate in the Mega Houndoom Mega Raids from Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time to Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. If you want to learn about the best ways to counter Mega Houndoom, you have come to the right place.

This article lists the best counters you can use against Mega Houndoom, as well as the moveset of this Dark/Fire-type creature, so you can plan your tactics accordingly.

Mega Houndoom’s weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Mega Houndoom in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a dual Dark- and Fire-type beast, Mega Houndoom is not vulnerable to a wide range of elemental typings in Pokemon GO. The Pocket Monsters that work best against this creature should primarily have elemental typings that deal super effective damage to Dark- and Fire-type beasts.

You should consider creatures with the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Ground

Rock

Water

Mega Houndoom is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Fire

Ghost

Grass

Ice

Psychic

Steel

Best Mega Houndoom counters in Pokemon GO

Here are the best counters to Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO:

Kyogre

Rhyperior

Conkeldurr

Mega Blastoise

Rampardos

Lucario

Kingler

Machamp

Terrakion

Swampert

Tyranitar

Garchomp

Feraligatr

Hariyama

What are the best moves to beat Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Mega Houndoom is vulnerable to Fighting-, Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type creatures. This means moves that belong to these elemental typings will deal super effective damage to Mega Houndoom.

Here are the recommended moves to counter Mega Houndoom in raids:

Fast moves:

Waterfall

Smack Down

Mud Slap

Counter

Water Gun

Bubble

Charged moves:

Surf

Rock Wrecker

Dynamic Punch

Hydro Cannon

Rock Slide

Aura Sphere

Crabhammer

Stone Edge

Earthquake

Mega Houndoom’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Mega Houndoom comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Snarl

Fire Fang

Charged moves:

Foul Play

Flamethrower

Crunch

Fire Blast

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO

Mega Houndoom will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 1,790 to 1,882 at level 25 with Sunny or Foggy weather

Non-weather boosted: 1,432 to 1,505 at level 20

That's all you need to know about this episode of Mega Raids. Mega Houndoom is a useful beast to have in your collection, so you should not miss out on it.