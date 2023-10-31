Pokemon GO Mega Houndoom raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Houndoom is coming back to Pokemon GO in a couple of days. It is an amazing Dark- and Fire-type beast to have in your bag. If you missed out on the creature's raids the last time they were featured or if you want to restock your Mega Houndoom Energy, now is the right time for you to do so.
You can participate in the Mega Houndoom Mega Raids from Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time to Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. If you want to learn about the best ways to counter Mega Houndoom, you have come to the right place.
This article lists the best counters you can use against Mega Houndoom, as well as the moveset of this Dark/Fire-type creature, so you can plan your tactics accordingly.
Mega Houndoom’s weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Being a dual Dark- and Fire-type beast, Mega Houndoom is not vulnerable to a wide range of elemental typings in Pokemon GO. The Pocket Monsters that work best against this creature should primarily have elemental typings that deal super effective damage to Dark- and Fire-type beasts.
You should consider creatures with the following elemental typings:
- Fighting
- Ground
- Rock
- Water
Mega Houndoom is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Dark
- Fire
- Ghost
- Grass
- Ice
- Psychic
- Steel
Best Mega Houndoom counters in Pokemon GO
Here are the best counters to Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO:
- Kyogre
- Rhyperior
- Conkeldurr
- Mega Blastoise
- Rampardos
- Lucario
- Kingler
- Machamp
- Terrakion
- Swampert
- Tyranitar
- Garchomp
- Feraligatr
- Hariyama
What are the best moves to beat Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Mega Houndoom is vulnerable to Fighting-, Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type creatures. This means moves that belong to these elemental typings will deal super effective damage to Mega Houndoom.
Here are the recommended moves to counter Mega Houndoom in raids:
Fast moves:
- Waterfall
- Smack Down
- Mud Slap
- Counter
- Water Gun
- Bubble
Charged moves:
- Surf
- Rock Wrecker
- Dynamic Punch
- Hydro Cannon
- Rock Slide
- Aura Sphere
- Crabhammer
- Stone Edge
- Earthquake
Mega Houndoom’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Mega Houndoom comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Snarl
- Fire Fang
Charged moves:
- Foul Play
- Flamethrower
- Crunch
- Fire Blast
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO
Mega Houndoom will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,790 to 1,882 at level 25 with Sunny or Foggy weather
- Non-weather boosted: 1,432 to 1,505 at level 20
That's all you need to know about this episode of Mega Raids. Mega Houndoom is a useful beast to have in your collection, so you should not miss out on it.