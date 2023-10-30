How to solo defeat Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Mega Houndoom is making its way back to Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids. You will be able to participate in the Mega Houndoom raids from Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 local time through Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. Besides Mega Houndoom, you will also encounter Genesect with a Douse Drive in five-star raids.

Assuming you want to test your skills at the Mega Houndoom raids, it is important to note that this mega monster will not be an easy nut to crack. In this article, we will take a look at the ways in which you can prepare for the Mega Houndoom raids.

With the right Pocket Monsters and a sufficient amount of healing items, you might be able to solo defeat this mega monster.

Can you solo defeat Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO five-star Mega Raids

Mega Houndoom in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Houndoom is a dual Dark- and Fire-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Ground

Water

Rock

Mega Houndoom carries the same characteristics as its normal variant. As a result, moves of the types mentioned above will deal super-effective damage to this critter.

The dual elemental typing of Houndoom makes it resistant to the following types:

Dark

Fire

Ghost

Grass

Ice

Psychic

Steel

Being a five-star legendary raid boss, Mega Houndoom will have a Combat Power (CP) of 41,693. It will boast a massive attack stat of 289. While Mega Houndoom might be a hard-hitting raid boss, it lacks the bulk to become a formidable opponent.

With a defense stat of 194, this critter is not a very bulky Pokemon. As a result, if you dodge its devastating attacks, you can slice through Mega Houndoom like a hot knife through butter in Pokemon GO.

Unlike a lot of other mega monsters, Mega Houndoom will not be much of an issue when you go up against it. Although it will have a fairly high Combat Power, you can defeat it by yourself.

However, as a caution, you should take another trainer with you for the Mega Houndoom raid.

How to prepare for a solo Mega Houndoom raid in Pokemon Go

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Mega Houndoom, it's essential to have a raid party with maxed-out Fighting-, Ground-, Water-, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters. Maxed Mega Pokemon would be ideal to have on your roster.

Being a solo attacker, your Pokemon will faint numerous times while going up against Mega Houndoom. So, you must have a fat supply of healing items like Max Revives, Revives, Max Potions, and other types of Potions. This will help you revive your raid party quickly.

That is everything you need to know about solo defeating Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO.