Pokemon GO Chansey Community Day Special Research provides trainers with an opportunity to complete an exclusive questline available during the event. Rewards include Ultra Ball, Rocket Radar, Blissey encounter, and more. The paid ticket for the same is available in the in-game shop.

Chansey Community Day takes place in Pokemon GO on Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Evolving a Chansey during the event or up to five hours afterward will net players a Blissey that knows the Charged Attack Wild Charge.

The event also provides special bonuses and bonus 4-star raid battles. Furthermore, trainers will hatch Happiny more frequently from 2 km eggs during the Community Day event with an increased chance of encountering a shiny variant.

Pokemon GO Chansey Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Blissey with Wild Charge (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO Chansey Community Day Special Research is available to trainers for $1.00 (or the same in players' local currency) from the in-game store. The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Chansey Community Day Special Research: Step 1 of 4

Make five Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Chansey - Chansey encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Chansey Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Chansey encounter, 1x Incense

Chansey Community Day Special Research: Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Chansey - Chansey encounter

Evolve a Chansey - 30x Chansey Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Chansey encounter, 1x Egg Incubator

Chansey Community Day Special Research: Step 3 of 4

Make three Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Chansey - Chansey encounter

Evolve three Chansey - 50x Chansey Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Blissey encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Chansey Community Day Special Research: Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! - Chansey encounter

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5500 XP, Blissey encounter, 3x Rare Candy

Trainers can gift the Special Research ticket to any in-game friend with whom they share a friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

Check out other Pokemon GO Chansey Community Day guides:

