Pokemon Normal type: Strengths, weakness, best moves, and more 

One of the most recognizable things in the Pokemon franchise, next to the flagship creatures themselves, is the elemental typing mechanic. This seemingly small detail ties the entire battling system in every game together. One of the many elements that trainers will encounter in any playthrough of a Pocket Monster title is the Normal type.

The most common type of all the creatures in the Pokemon franchise, Normal Pocket Monsters are neither offensively nor defensively potent. Instead, they offer some of the most consistent forms of gameplay and strategies, with their role as a tank or attacker being tied to their stats. Despite the name of the element, Normal-type species are anything but boring.

Everything to know about Normal-type creatures in Pokemon

Snorlax, a Normal-type creature, using Hyper Beam, a Normal-type move in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Normal typing in the Pokemon franchise only has one weakness and one immunity. Pocket Monsters of the element take super-effective damage against Fighting-type moves while being immune to Ghost-type attacks.

Trainers who want to use Normal-type species should keep them away from Pocket Monsters like Lucario, Machamp, and Conkeldurr. However, these creatures are great for picks like Gengar, Banette, and Sableye.

One drawback to Normal-type Pocket Monsters is their lack of offensive advantages. Not a single element or creature in the franchise takes super-effective damage from Normal-type attacks. However, there are certain species that have special interactions with them.

Pixilate, Galvanize, Refrigerate, and Aerilate are abilities that change attacks of Normal typing into other types, but they are incredibly rare.

Normal-type creatures are great for beginners, thanks to their lack of crippling early-game weaknesses. This is why Pocket Monsters like Lillipup, Ratatta, and Skwovet are typically seen at the first routes of their respective games. However, their skill ceiling can be very high, making them decent for late-game or competitive play.

Additionally, to compensate for this typing's lack of offensive prowess, Normal-type Pocket Monsters typically have some of the best movepools. Coverage is important in battles, which is why a lot of Normal-type species have access to moves of differing elements. In most cases, giving a creature of this type Thunderbolt and Ice Beam grants them all the coverage they should need.

Normal-type moves may not be optimal in many situations, but they can pack a serious punch on the right Pokemon. Explosion and Self-Destruct are powerful Normal-type attacks, but they also knock out the user.

Boomburst and the new Blood Moon are two of the best Normal-type attacks in the franchise and do not require the user to take a rest period.

Overall, the Normal typing in the Pokemon franchise may not be the best, but its tried-and-true nature and good balancing make it a great option for trainers who like to play it safe. Players should just remember to keep species of the element away from Fighting-type creatures, as they are their one counter in most situations.