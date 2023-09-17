Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna

Even before the launch of Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Bloodmoon Ursaluna was one of the most exciting creatures trainers were eager to encounter. Leaks had already revealed a look of the fearsome pocket monster, its Pokedex description, and more. Now that the DLC is out, we jot down how trainers can finally get their hands on the unique pocket monster.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to keep in mind that there's no way they can evolve Ursaring into Bloodmoon Ursaluna. In a normal scenario, Teddiursa can be evolved into Ursaring at level 30.

It further evolves into Ursaluna with the help of Peat Block during a full moon in Hisui. But no such evolution is possible in the case of Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Bloodmoon Ursaluna catch guide

First and foremost, players will have to register 150 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex. The best advice here is to catch as many as possible and be proactive in evolving the ones who can undergo such to register their evolved forms.

Once trainers have registered the required number in Teal Mask, they need to follow the below-mentioned steps to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

With 150 Pokemon registered in the Kitakami Pokedex, players need to make their way to Perrin, who can be encountered near Mossui Town.

Players will have to battle and defeat her for Perrin to tell them about the Bloodmoon Beast that can be found in the Timeless Woods in the northeast of Oni Mountain.

Players will have to meet up with Perrin in the Timeless Woods and defeat the wild Ariados attacking her.

She will ask the player to take 10 Pokemon pictures in the location at night when the weather is foggy.

With this completed, she will mention where Bloodmoon Ursaluna can be found. Players will have to go there and fight the special monster.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna encounter is similar to a Titan encounter. Players will have to completely deplete its HP bar to have a chance of catching it. Once its health is at zero, any Poke Ball will secure the catch.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna has a Ground and Normal-typing, with the Mind's Eye ability. The latter's description is as follows:

"The Pokémon ignores changes to opponents' evasiveness, its accuracy can't be lowered, and it can hit Ghost types with Normal- and Fighting-type moves."

Its typing makes it weak to Water, Ice, Grass, and Fighting. Bloodmoon Ursaluna's stats are as follows (courtesy of game8):

HP - 113

Atk - 70

Def - 120

SpAtk - 135

SpDef - 65

Speed - 52

The high HP, Atk, SpAtk, and def stats make it a lucrative catch to have in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Given its unique stature, players can only catch one per game save. Furthermore, Bloodmoon Ursaluna is Shiny Locked in the latest DLC.