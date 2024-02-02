How to solo defeat Druddigon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Druddigon is returning to the game via Pokemon GO 3-star raids in Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed, and solo raiders will have to defeat it to earn a regular and shiny encounter. As a mid-tier raid boss, it doesn’t pose a significant threat. However, one should not take this situation lightly and attempt the battle without preparation and knowledge. Druddigon is a Dragon-type Pokemon, so you must know its weaknesses, resistance, and the best raid counters.

This article will cover how a solo player can challenge this powerhouse and the possibility of winning its raids. Along with that, you will also know its power stats, possible movesets, and more.

How to beat Druddigon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids alone

3-Star raid boss, Druddigon. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a solo raider, you should never compromise on using Pokemon and their best moves to beat Druddigon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids. The counters must be strong against the boss. Therefore, you should build a battle party around its weaknesses.

Since Druddigon is a Dragon-type Pokemon, it is weak against the following moves:

Dragon

Ice

Fairy

Its solo typing helps it resist these attacks:

Electric

Fire

Grass

Water

Stats of the Pokemon:

Max CP : 3088

: 3088 Attack : 213

: 213 Defense : 170

: 170 Stamina :184

:184 Possible Fast Moves : Bite and Dragon Tail

: Bite and Dragon Tail Possible Charged Moves: Hyper Beam, Nite Slash, and Dragon Claw

Whenever a Pokemon is introduced in the Raid Battles, its CP and HP get a dramatic boost. Hence, be careful of its increased power. Keep that in mind and create the ideal raid counters to have the upper hand over its boosted capacities.

Best counters for Druddigon in Pokemon GO

Counters to take down Druddigon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Druddigon’s best raid parties in Pokemon GO include Pokemon and attacks that deal significant damage. The Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) feature helps a solo player inflict more damage. So, to activate it, you should match your counter’s type with its move’s type.

Here is the list of counters:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Salamance with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Primal Groudon with Dragon Tail and Precipice Blade

Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Dialga with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Although there is a chance to defeat Druddigon with the counters given above, it’s best to raid with your friends. The boss will use its attack-focused power in the battle, so make sure your counters are bulky and robust. Lastly, stock up on the Max Revives to heal and revive your team.

