How to get Shiny Latias in Pokemon GO

Mega Latias is the new Mega Pokemon appearing in the Pokemon GO Mega Raid, and defeating it is the only way to get Shiny Latias. Finding the Shiny Legendary is incredibly difficult, and while you can encounter a regular form after winning the battle, you need luck and patience to find the Shiny variant since its shiny odds are 1/20.

That said, you need to grind in the game to earn a Shiny encounter, which is only possible when you win Mega Latias Raids. Luck plays an important role, and if you aren't lucky, you'll have to win many raids to get a chance of encountering a Shiny Latais. Here's how you can easily conquer this raid.

Pokemon GO: How to beat Mega Latias

Mega Latias in action (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Mega Latias in Pokemon GO Mega Raids, you’ll need the ideal raid counters without compromising on moves. A good raid party needs to include strong Pokemon with movesets that the Mega Raid Boss is weak against.

Mega Latias is a dual Dragon and Psychic-type Pokemon. Therefore, its weaknesses are as follows.

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Fairy

Ghost

Ice

Its resistances are:

Electric

Fighting

Fire

Grass

Psychic

Water

You need good counters to defeat Mega Latias and trigger its shiny encounter in the game. Hence, you must focus on creating a battle team that revolves around its weaknesses. Also, ensure you avoid using attacks it resists because this will be an obstacle to emerging victorious.

Best counters for Mega Latias in Pokemon GO

As mentioned previously, you must use counters that Mega Latias is vulnerable to in Pokemon GO. Additionally, the best strategy would be to use moves with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This activates when a counter’s type matches its move type, and you will deal much more damage with STAB.

Here is the list of Mega Latias's counters:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Primal Groudon with Dragon Tail and Precipice Blade

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Gyarados with Bite and Outrage

Mega Salamance with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Zarude with Bite and Dark Pulse

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meter

How to get Shiny Mega Latias in Pokemon GO

A Legendary from the Hoenn region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After you catch a Shiny Latias in Pokemon GO, use its Mega Energy to evolve it into a Shiny Mega Latias. Remember, you cannot get a Shiny Mega Latias by beating it in its raid. You can only find its regular and shiny form.

