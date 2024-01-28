Pokemon

How to get Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Jan 28, 2024 03:25 GMT
How to catch Shiny Shadow HO-Oh in Pokemon GO
This article details everything you need to know to add Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh to your colllection in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Taken Treasure event will introduce Shiny Shadow Ho-oh, and you might get it by winning its 5-star Shadow raids. This Legendary Pokemon made its way into the game in 2021. That said, it usually appears as a raid boss, and this time, beating it might even help you trigger its shiny encounter. Although this critter poses a challenge, learning its weaknesses and building the best raid counters is a prudent way to defeat it.

In this article, you will be guided on how to get a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh. In addition, you will learn its weaknesses, resistance, stats, moves, and the ideal raid parties to win this raid.

How to win Shadow Ho-Oh raids in Pokemon GO?

You can defeat Shadow Ho-Oh to win its raids in Pokemon GO. All you need is the right counters and strategies. After securing the win, you can encounter a Shadow Ho-Oh and its Shiny form. Remember, luck is a pivotal factor in finding the latter.

Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh

Win Shadow Raid and get lucky (Image via The Pokemon Company)
To get a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO, you must beat it during the raid. Please note that the encounter is not guaranteed, and you might need to win multiple raids.

Shadow Ho-Oh is a dual Fire and Flying-type Pokemon. This means it is vulnerable to the following moves.

  • Rock (256%)
  • Electric (160%)
  • Water (160%)

It's resistant to the following attacks:

  • Bug (39.1%)
  • Grass (39.1%)
  • Fairy (62.5%)
  • Fighting (62.5%)
  • Fire (62.5%)
  • Ground (62.5%)
  • Steel (62.5%)

Shadow Ho-Oh battle statistic:

  • Hit Points (HP) in raids: 15,000
  • Combat Power (CP) in raids: 48,593
  • Max CP: 4367
  • Attack: 239
  • Defense: 244
  • Stamina: 214
  • Possible Fast Move: Steel Wing (Steel), Hidden Power (Normal), Incinerate (Fire, STAB), Extrasensory (Psychic)
  • Possible Charged Move: {Fire Blast and Sacred Fire (Fire, STAB)}, Brave Bird (Flying, STAB), Solar Beam (Grass), and Earthquake (Ground)

Best counters for Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Mega Diancie, Terrakion, and Landorus (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Since Shadow Ho-Oh is incredibly vulnerable to Rock-type attacks, you should use them to inflict heavy damage. That said, these are the ideal counters against this critter.

  • Shadow and regular Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Mega Diancie with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
  • Shadow and regular Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
  • Mega and Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
  • Mega and regular Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
  • Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
  • Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam
  • Aurorus with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
  • Landorus with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Ho-Oh can often enter an enraged mode, in which case you must use Purified Gems to calm it down.

What are the odds of encountering Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?

The odds of finding a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh from 5-star raids is 1/20 per encounter. Note that it doesn’t mean you can find this critter by attempting the raid twenty times.

