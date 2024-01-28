How to get Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon GO Taken Treasure event will introduce Shiny Shadow Ho-oh, and you might get it by winning its 5-star Shadow raids. This Legendary Pokemon made its way into the game in 2021. That said, it usually appears as a raid boss, and this time, beating it might even help you trigger its shiny encounter. Although this critter poses a challenge, learning its weaknesses and building the best raid counters is a prudent way to defeat it.

In this article, you will be guided on how to get a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh. In addition, you will learn its weaknesses, resistance, stats, moves, and the ideal raid parties to win this raid.

How to win Shadow Ho-Oh raids in Pokemon GO?

You can defeat Shadow Ho-Oh to win its raids in Pokemon GO. All you need is the right counters and strategies. After securing the win, you can encounter a Shadow Ho-Oh and its Shiny form. Remember, luck is a pivotal factor in finding the latter.

Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh

Win Shadow Raid and get lucky (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO, you must beat it during the raid. Please note that the encounter is not guaranteed, and you might need to win multiple raids.

Shadow Ho-Oh is a dual Fire and Flying-type Pokemon. This means it is vulnerable to the following moves.

Rock (256%)

Electric (160%)

Water (160%)

It's resistant to the following attacks:

Bug (39.1%)

Grass (39.1%)

Fairy (62.5%)

Fighting (62.5%)

Fire (62.5%)

Ground (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

Shadow Ho-Oh battle statistic:

Hit Points (HP) in raids: 15,000

15,000 Combat Power (CP) in raids : 48,593

: 48,593 Max CP : 4367

: 4367 Attack : 239

: 239 Defense : 244

: 244 Stamina : 214

: 214 Possible Fast Move : Steel Wing (Steel), Hidden Power (Normal), Incinerate (Fire, STAB), Extrasensory (Psychic)

: Steel Wing (Steel), Hidden Power (Normal), Incinerate (Fire, STAB), Extrasensory (Psychic) Possible Charged Move: {Fire Blast and Sacred Fire (Fire, STAB)}, Brave Bird (Flying, STAB), Solar Beam (Grass), and Earthquake (Ground)

Best counters for Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Mega Diancie, Terrakion, and Landorus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Shadow Ho-Oh is incredibly vulnerable to Rock-type attacks, you should use them to inflict heavy damage. That said, these are the ideal counters against this critter.

Shadow and regular Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Mega Diancie with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow and regular Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mega and Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega and regular Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Aurorus with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Landorus with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Ho-Oh can often enter an enraged mode, in which case you must use Purified Gems to calm it down.

What are the odds of encountering Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?

The odds of finding a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh from 5-star raids is 1/20 per encounter. Note that it doesn’t mean you can find this critter by attempting the raid twenty times.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || Taken Treasures Timed Research tasks and rewards || Best GO PvP Catches || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Purify Shadow Ho-Oh

Poll : Do you know Ho-Oh's feather glows in seven different colors? Yes No 0 votes