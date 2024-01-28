How to get Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon GO Taken Treasure event will introduce Shiny Shadow Ho-oh, and you might get it by winning its 5-star Shadow raids. This Legendary Pokemon made its way into the game in 2021. That said, it usually appears as a raid boss, and this time, beating it might even help you trigger its shiny encounter. Although this critter poses a challenge, learning its weaknesses and building the best raid counters is a prudent way to defeat it.
In this article, you will be guided on how to get a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh. In addition, you will learn its weaknesses, resistance, stats, moves, and the ideal raid parties to win this raid.
How to win Shadow Ho-Oh raids in Pokemon GO?
You can defeat Shadow Ho-Oh to win its raids in Pokemon GO. All you need is the right counters and strategies. After securing the win, you can encounter a Shadow Ho-Oh and its Shiny form. Remember, luck is a pivotal factor in finding the latter.
Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh
To get a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO, you must beat it during the raid. Please note that the encounter is not guaranteed, and you might need to win multiple raids.
Shadow Ho-Oh is a dual Fire and Flying-type Pokemon. This means it is vulnerable to the following moves.
- Rock (256%)
- Electric (160%)
- Water (160%)
It's resistant to the following attacks:
- Bug (39.1%)
- Grass (39.1%)
- Fairy (62.5%)
- Fighting (62.5%)
- Fire (62.5%)
- Ground (62.5%)
- Steel (62.5%)
Shadow Ho-Oh battle statistic:
- Hit Points (HP) in raids: 15,000
- Combat Power (CP) in raids: 48,593
- Max CP: 4367
- Attack: 239
- Defense: 244
- Stamina: 214
- Possible Fast Move: Steel Wing (Steel), Hidden Power (Normal), Incinerate (Fire, STAB), Extrasensory (Psychic)
- Possible Charged Move: {Fire Blast and Sacred Fire (Fire, STAB)}, Brave Bird (Flying, STAB), Solar Beam (Grass), and Earthquake (Ground)
Best counters for Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO
Since Shadow Ho-Oh is incredibly vulnerable to Rock-type attacks, you should use them to inflict heavy damage. That said, these are the ideal counters against this critter.
- Shadow and regular Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Mega Diancie with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow and regular Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Mega and Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Mega and regular Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam
- Aurorus with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
- Landorus with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
Shadow Ho-Oh can often enter an enraged mode, in which case you must use Purified Gems to calm it down.
What are the odds of encountering Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?
The odds of finding a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh from 5-star raids is 1/20 per encounter. Note that it doesn’t mean you can find this critter by attempting the raid twenty times.
