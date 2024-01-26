Should you purify Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?

As more and more players capture Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO from 5-star Shadow Raids on January 27 and 28, 2024, the question of whether or not to purify it is bound to rise. While the Shadow form of Johto's Fire-type Box Legendary has been around for a while, this is the first time it appears as a raid boss and may be found in its Shiny form.

The decision to purify a Shadow Pokemon depends on various factors, and Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO is no different. This article discusses everything you need to know to help you decide what is best for your Shadow Ho-Oh.

Pros and cons of purifying Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Stat changes

Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Shadow Pokemon have 20% extra Attack at the cost of 20% lower Defense. For Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO, the stats, therefore, come to 286.8 Attack and 195 Defense.

The increased Attack is helpful in improving Ho-Oh's position as a Raid and Gym attacker in Niantic's mobile game. However, in GO Battle League's Master League, Purified Ho-Oh outranks the Shadow counterpart thanks to the extra bulk.

Charged Attack options

Shadow Pocket Monsters are stuck with the terrible Charged Attack Frustration. This can only be removed using a TM during specific Team GO Rocket Takeover events, such as Taken Treasures. You can also teach Shadow Ho-Oh a second Charged Attack using 120 Candy and 120,000 Stardust.

The unremovable attack that Purified Ho-Oh knows is Return. While it is still far from the best moveset for Ho-Oh, this Normal-type Charged Attack is much better than Frustration.

IV distribution

When you catch Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO from 5-star Shadow Raids, it will have at least 10 IVs in each slot. These can go up as far as 15/15/15. Purifying a Shadow Pocket Monster increases each of its IVs by one.

If you get a Shadow Ho-Oh that is missing one IV in whichever slot, purifying it will give it perfect (15/15/15) IVs. This is not only a flex among your friends, but it is also the best variant of Ho-Oh to have for the Master League or as a PvE attacker.

Power-up cost

Shadow Pokemon have a higher than normal power-up cost, while powering up Purified Pocket Monsters is cheaper than usual. This is an important factor to consider in the case of Legendaries like Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO, as Candy for these critters is much more difficult to come by.

Conclusion

Whether you should purify Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO comes down to one main factor: what do you want to use Ho-Oh for? If you need a Fire-type attacker for PvE battles, let it remain the way it is. However, if you want a PvP fighter, purifying Ho-Oh will be much more helpful.

Both Shadow Pokemon and their purified versions have utility in Niantic's mobile game, so (in most cases) there is no correct answer to the question.

