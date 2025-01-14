With the Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over event kicking off worldwide, Niantic announced a couple of Shadow Raid-related changes that will make the spectacle more interesting and inclusive for all players. These modifications will be active throughout this event — starting at midnight local time on January 15 and ending at 8 pm local time on January 19, 2025. This includes the Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day on January 19.
The first feature is you can use Remote Raid Passes to participate in Shadow Raids. Additionally, creatures caught from one- and three-star Shadow Raids will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP IVs.
On the other hand, critters caught from five-star Shadow Raids will have higher than usual base Attack, Defense, and HP IVs.
What do the Pokemon GO Shadow Raid changes mean for players?
Remote Raid accessibility for Pokemon GO Shadow Raids means players who can't make it to Gyms in-person will not miss out on the Shadow Pokemon they wish to capture. Niantic also increased the number of Remote Raids you can do in a day to 20 from 4 pm PST on January 18 to 7 pm PST on January 19, 2025.
The IV-related change is more exciting for PvP and PvE enthusiasts. Creatures featured in one- and three-star Shadow Raids — like Shadow Totodile, Shadow Nidoran Female, and Shadow Electabuzz — have the potential to shine in PvP arenas.
Being locked behind raid IVs would have hampered this possibility as Shadow Pokemon cannot be traded to reshuffle IVs. Therefore, you stand a chance to capture a high-rank version of these critters from the raids.
Shadow Registeel and Shadow Ho-Oh will be featured in 5-star Shadow Raids at different times during the January 18-19 weekend. These creatures will have higher base Attack, Defense, and HP IVs.
Shadow Raids usually spawn creatures with a minimum of 6/6/6 IVs and regular raids give ones with 10/10/10 IVs. While it has not been clarified, Shadow Registeel and Shadow Ho-Oh raids will likely provide spawns with base 10/10/10 IVs until January 19, 2025, when the Fashion Week Taken Over event concludes.
