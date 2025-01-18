Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on January 19, 2025. The event marks the return of Shadow Ho-Oh to 5-star raids and will feature the creature across all Gyms throughout its duration. Players can capture Shadow Ho-Oh from these raids along with several fascinating bonuses.

This article highlights all the features and bonuses that come along with the Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day.

Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day features and bonuses

Features

Shadow Ho-Oh will appear in large numbers across all Gyms near you. Based on how such events have worked in the past, each of these Gyms will likely be put on a 30-minute timer. This will allow you to complete around five to six raids per Gym within the three-hour event period.

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day event:

Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven).

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Ho-Oh from Shadow Raids.

Remote Raid Passes will be allowed during the event and the limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, January 18, at 4 pm to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 7 pm PST.

Ho-Oh will have higher Attack, Defense, and HP IVs.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day

Do the following things to make the most out of the Ho-Oh Shadow Raid event:

Make a team consisting of the best counters to Shadow Ho-Oh raids .

. Collect and stock up on Purified Gems.

Get together with friends or the local community. Shadow Ho-Oh is a formidable opponent and you'll need buddies to complete these challenges. You can use the Campfire app to find local community meetups.

Use Remote Raids to your advantage. This bonus is available for the first time for Shadow Raids, increasing accessibility.

Remember to remove Frustration or Return before you use Charged TMs. Sacred Fire is a must-have.

