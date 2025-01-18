Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on January 19, 2025. The event marks the return of Shadow Ho-Oh to 5-star raids and will feature the creature across all Gyms throughout its duration. Players can capture Shadow Ho-Oh from these raids along with several fascinating bonuses.
This article highlights all the features and bonuses that come along with the Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day.
Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day features and bonuses
Features
Shadow Ho-Oh will appear in large numbers across all Gyms near you. Based on how such events have worked in the past, each of these Gyms will likely be put on a 30-minute timer. This will allow you to complete around five to six raids per Gym within the three-hour event period.
Bonuses
The following bonuses will be active during the Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day event:
- Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven).
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Ho-Oh from Shadow Raids.
- Remote Raid Passes will be allowed during the event and the limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, January 18, at 4 pm to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 7 pm PST.
- Ho-Oh will have higher Attack, Defense, and HP IVs.
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day
Do the following things to make the most out of the Ho-Oh Shadow Raid event:
- Make a team consisting of the best counters to Shadow Ho-Oh raids.
- Collect and stock up on Purified Gems.
- Get together with friends or the local community. Shadow Ho-Oh is a formidable opponent and you'll need buddies to complete these challenges. You can use the Campfire app to find local community meetups.
- Use Remote Raids to your advantage. This bonus is available for the first time for Shadow Raids, increasing accessibility.
- Remember to remove Frustration or Return before you use Charged TMs. Sacred Fire is a must-have.
