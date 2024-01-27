Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Timed Research is a paid questline that trainers can pick up at the in-game shop, with the event finally coming live. Rewards include event-themed Pokemon, Stardust, Incense, Incubator, Siver Pinap Berries, an avatar pose, and in-game resources.

Taken Treasures began on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 12 am local time and will continue until Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11.59 pm local time. We have gathered all the available information regarding Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Timed Research below.

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Timed Research ticket is available in the in-game shop for $5.00 (or equivalent to players' regional currency). The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Taken Treasures: Timed Research - Step 1 of 4

Spin 10 PokeStops - 25x Poke Ball

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Bruxish encounter

Make 20 Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1x Egg Incubator, 1000 XP

Taken Treasures: Timed Research - Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Hyper Potion

Transfer 25 Pokemon - Scraggy encounter

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 5x Revive

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, 3x Silver Pinap Berry, 2000 XP

Taken Treasures: Timed Research - Step 3 of 4

Make 30 Curveball Throws - 5x Max Revive

Defeat 10 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Weezing encounter

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon - 5x Max Potion

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, 1x Incense, 3000 XP

Taken Treasures: Timed Research - Step 4 of 4

Transfer 30 Pokemon - 3x Fast TM

Defeat 10 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Vullaby encounter

Purify 10 SHadow Pokemon - 3x Charged TM

Rewards: 4000x Stardust, Poke Ball Throw Pose, 4000 XP

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Timed Research tasks need to be completed and the accompanying rewards redeemed by Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11.59 pm local time. Trainers are advised to do so by that time if they wish to get their hands on the Poke Ball Throw Pose.

