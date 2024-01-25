Pokemon GO Taken Treasure preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Taken Treasure event is bringing Varoom and Revavroom to the game along with the almighty Shadow Kyogre. Shadow Ho-Oh is also making its return to GO during this event and for the first time, it is going to appear. You can participate in this event from Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 10 am local time through Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time.

In this article, we will run you through the event, including key details and the best ways to prepare for it.

How to prepare for the Taken Treasure event in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Managing Pokemon Storage

Even though there are two new Pokemon coming to GO during this event, there is no need to clear your Pokemon Storage slots. This is because neither Varoom nor Revavroom will be available as wild spawns.

These monsters can be acquired through 12 km eggs. You only get Varoom in the eggs, and once you have 50 Varoom Candies, you can evolve it into Revavroom.

Managing Item Storage

Since it is a Team GO Rocket takeover event, you will want to stack Purified Gems, especially for the Shadow Ho-Oh raids. It will be a challenging raid boss, and you will need many Purified Gems if you want to take it down.

The grind becomes even harder if you are looking for a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh. Since Purified Gems will take up a lot of space in your inventory, you can discard the Berries that you don’t use and attack Team GO Rocket Grunts to get the shards and make the gems.

Pokemon GO Taken Treasure key details

Active bonuses during the Taken Treasure event

You can enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

Team GO Rocket Grunts will spawn more frequently at PokeStops.

You can remove Frustration from your favorite shadow Pokemon during this event using a Charged TM.

All Pokemon spawns during the Taken Treasure event in Pokemon GO

Shadow Ho-Oh will be appearing in 5-star Shadow Raids (Image via Niantic)

There aren’t any event-specific wild spawns. You will come across monsters that spawn randomly. Although you can catch them if you want, skip them if you don't want to clutter your Pokemon Storage and waste your balls.

All shiny Pokemon in the Taken Treasure event

Just like the regular monsters, all shiny variants will be random and enjoy full shiny odds. There aren’t any event-specific shiny Pocket Monsters.

Best wild spawns to catch during Taken Treasure event in Pokemon GO

If you come across any meta-relevant monsters or one that you need more Candies for, those will be the best wild spawns to get during this GO event.

All raids in the Taken Treasure event in Pokemon GO

You will come across the following raids during this event:

1-star Raids

Alolan Rattata (Can be shiny)

Alolan Meowth (Can be shiny)

Alolan Grimer (Can be shiny)

Galarian Zigzagoon (Can be shiny)

3-star Raids

Weezing (Can be shiny)

Galarian Weezing (Can be shiny)

Tyranitar (Can be shiny)

Bombirdier (Can be shiny)

5-star Raids

Therian Forme Landorus (Can be shiny)

Mega Raids

Mega Steelix (Can be shiny)

1-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Alolan Sandshrew

Shadow Murkrow (Can be shiny)

Shadow Pineco (Can be shiny)

Shadow Croagunk

3-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Scyther (Can be shiny)

Shadow Skarmory

Shadow Golett

5-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Ho-Oh (Can be shiny)

Best raid bosses during the Taken Treasure event in Pokemon GO

Shadow Ho-Oh is an excellent attacker to have (Image via Niantic)

These are the best raid bosses that you should consider attacking:

Tyranitar

Mega Steelix

Shadow Alolan Sandshrew

Shadow Ho-Oh

Is it worth playing the Taken Treasure event in Pokemon GO?

There are a few new Pokemon being added to the game through this event. So, you should make an effort to get them registered in your Pokedex.

Shadow Ho-Oh is a very strong attacker, and you can do multiple raids to get one with good PvP IVs. This is one reason why you should participate in the GO event.