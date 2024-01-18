Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Shadow Kyogre’s best moveset in Pokemon Go will be similar to its regular form, with minor adjustments here and there. This Legendary shadow monster will make its debut during the Taken Treasures event in GO from Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 12 am local time through Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Kyogre's shadow variant in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against this Legendary shadow monster in GO.

Shadow Kyogre's best moveset in Pokemon GO

Shadow Kyogre (Image via TPC)

Best PvE moveset for Shadow Kyogre in GO

The best offensive PvE moveset for this beast in GO is Waterfall (Water-type) as the Fast Move, along with Origin Pulse (Water-type) and Surf (Water-type move) as the Charged moves.

Since the Waterfall, Surf, and Origin Pulse match this monster's elemental typing, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Being a Legendary monster, you cannot use this creature as a Gym defender. As a result, you do not need a defensive build for Shadow Kyogre.

Best PvP moveset for Shadow Kyogre in GO

Waterfall as the Fast move, along with Origin Pulse and Surf as the Charged moves, is the best PvP moveset for this beast in Pokemon GO.

You can also use Thunder or Blizzard instead of Origin Pulse as coverage moves, depending on the team composition you are running.

Is Shadow Kyogre any good in Pokemon GO?

When it comes to PvE battles, Primal Kyogre swiftly sweeps the shadow variant out of the competition. Primal Kyogre is the best Water-type PvE in the game.

Kyogre already has an impressive stat product in Pokemon GO. The Attack stat of the Shadow form is 20% higher, while its Defense is 20% lower. This creature will be the pinnacle of shadow Water-type attackers, and it is unlikely to get overthrown any time soon.

With an even higher attack and slightly lower defense, Kyogre's shadow form will be able to dominate the Master League of Pokemon GO Battle League just like the normal variant. Even though you might run into hard counters like Giratina and Zekrom, this beast will still be strong and make a significant splash.

Shadow Kyogre’s strengths and weaknesses

Primal Kyogre (Image via TPC)

Shadow Kyogre is a pure Water-type beast like regular Kyogre. As a result, this beast is weak to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Grass

This monster is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Water

Steel

Ice

All moves that Shadow Kyogre can learn in Pokemon GO

Kyogre's shadow forme can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

This monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Waterfall

Charged moves:

Shadow variant of Kyogre can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Hydro Pump

Blizzard

Thunder

Surf

Origin Pulse

Best counters for Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Kyogre in the main series (Image via TPC)

You can use the following counters to defeat the shadow forme of Kyogre if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

PvE counters

Mega Sceptile

Kartana

Shadow Raikou

Mega Venusaur

Mega Manectric

Mega Rayquaza

PvP counters

Kartana

Shadow Raikou

Zarude

Shadow Electivire

Shadow Magnezone

Xurkitree

Shadow Tangrowth

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Kyogre's shadow forme.