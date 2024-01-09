Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Shadow Ho-Oh made its first Pokemon GO appearance in June 2021, and it will soon appear in Shadow Raids on January 27-28, 2024. Trainers are already preparing to battle and capture it, but what kind of Pokemon will they be facing and how do they counter it? How can its movesets be optimized after being caught, and is it any good in PvE or PvP battles?

Fortunately, there are answers to all of these questions. Despite Pokemon GO's PvP and PvE game modes operating quite differently, countering Shadow Ho-Oh in battle and maximizing its battle capabilities can be taken care of without too much effort. Given its impending return, it's a good idea to examine it collectively in the PvE and PvP arenas.

Best PvP moveset for Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Shadow Ho-Oh in a Pokemon GO Giovanni promo (Image via Niantic)

For optimal PvP results in GO Battle League, you will want to outfit Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as a Fast Move and Sacred Fire and Solar Beam as Charged Moves. It's also recommended to practice your Charged Move timing to avoid ending up in an energy deficit due to Incinerate's elongated duration.

Sacred Fire will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for Shadow Ho-Oh, and deal extra damage on top of its base value of 130. Meanwhile, Solar Beam deals a whopping 150 damage. It doesn't activate STAB, but it can counter Water-type and Rock-type opponents that give Shadow Ho-Oh a tough time.

Is Shadow Ho-Oh good in GO Battle League?

Thanks to its powerful Shadow Form damage buff and solid base Defense stat (244), Shadow Ho-Oh performs best as a closer in the Ultra and Master Leagues. It isn't the most durable closer, but it can finish off unshielded enemies with its hard-hitting Charged Moves. It also has some play in the Great League format, but the 1,500 CP cap limits its capabilities.

Best PvE moveset for Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Shadow Ho-Oh's PvE capabilities are high (Image via Niantic)

For maximum damage in Pokemon GO PvE, you will want to outfit Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as its Fast Attack and Brave Bird as its Charged Attack. This combination provides an output of 18.43 damage per second (DPS) and a 632.2 total damage overall (TDO) value.

You can further boost these damage numbers by using Shadow Ho-Oh in either sunny or windy weather, which improves its capabilities as a Fire/Flying-type Pokemon.

Is Shadow Ho-Oh good in PvE battles like gyms or raids?

Thanks to its quality base Attack stat (239) and its 20% damage boost from being a Shadow Pokemon, Shadow Ho-Oh is a high-end raid and gym attacker that can handle Bug- and Grass-type foes with ease. Access to Brave Bird also gives it some play against Fighting-type opponents.

You can use Sacred Fire as Shadow Ho-Oh's Charged Move in PvE, but it falls short as a Fire-type attacker compared to options like Shadow Moltres.

What moves can Shadow Ho-Oh learn in Pokemon GO?

Currently, Shadow Ho-Oh can learn the following Fast Moves in Pokemon GO:

Steel Wing

Extrasensory

Incinerate

Hidden Power

Meanwhile, it can learn these Charged Moves:

Earthquake

Fire Blast

Solar Beam

Brave Bird

Frustration (default as a Shadow Pokemon and will have to be removed before learning the others)

Sacred Fire

Shadow Ho-Oh's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

As a Fire/Flying-type, Shadow Ho-Oh is weak to the following attack types:

Rock (256% damage)

Electric (160%)

Water (160%)

It has resistance to the following move types and will take reduced damage from them:

Bug (39.1%)

Grass (39.1%)

Fairy (62.5%)

Fighting (62.5%)

Fire (62.5%)

Ground (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

The enemy types that Shadow Ho-Oh can deal super effective damage to with its Fire and Flying-type STAB moves are:

Bug

Steel

Grass

Ice

Fighting

Best counters to Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Alolan Golem can deal heavy damage to Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO's Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Great League PvP, Shadow Ho-Oh's most troublesome counters are as follows:

Bastiodon

Lanturn

Empoleon

Clawitzer

Togedemaru

Shadow Magneton

Probopass

Its toughest opponents in the Ultra League are:

Probopass

Clawitzer

Celesteela

Shadow Feraligatr

Kyogre

Shadow Magnezone

Galarian Stunfisk

Meanwhile, the critter's hardest counters in the Master League amount to:

Landorus

Shadow Alolan Golem

Celesteela

Shadow Omastar

Rhyperior

Tyranitar

Shadow Aggron

If you wish to take on Shadow Ho-Oh in raids or other PvE arenas, you can give these counters a try for optimal results:

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

In addition to Shadow Ho-Oh's upcoming Shadow Raids, there are plenty of events in Pokemon GO in January 2024 worth checking out as well.

