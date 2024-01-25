Best Pokemon GO PvP catches in Taken Treasure

The Pokemon GO Taken Treasure is a special event for players because it introduces several Pokemon competent in PvP battles. The PvP format is divided into three different main formats: the Great League, the Ultra League, and the Master League. The first two have a Combat Power (CP) limitation, unlike the third, which is open to all. The only way to shine in any given format eventually comes down to having the best fighter in your team.

The Taken Treasure event will soon go live. When it does, you’ll have the opportunity to get the best Pokemon GO PvP catches. That said, this list details how to get them, in which format they perform better, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's viewpoints.

PvP catches like Landorus (Therian) and Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO Taken Treasure

1) Galarian Weezing - Ultra League

How to get a Galarian Weezing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can start hunting down any PvP catches in this list in any order over the course of the Taken Treasure event. Galarian Weezing is a great Pocket Monster for your Ultra League battle team. Even if you already have a squad you frequently use in this format, give this Poison and Fairy-type Pokemon a chance.

Galarian Weezing is weak to Ground, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks in the game. As a three-star raid boss, its HP and CP will be much higher, but you can beat it with the right Pokemon GO counters.

Primal Ground: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Psycho Cut and Psystrike Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic

Confusion and Psychic Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mud Shot and Earth Power Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Psycho Cut and Psystrike Mega Latios: Zen headbutt and Psychic

2) Bombirdier - Ultra League

How to get Bombirdier? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bombirdier can lend you an advantage in Pokemon GO's Ultra League. It is capable of taking the role of a Closer. Thanks to its moves and typing, it can easily reach its Charged moves, pressure opponents to use Shields, and damage multiple types of Pokemon.

Bombirdier is a three-star raid boss in the Taken Treasure event. It is a dual Flying and Dark-type Pokemon, which makes it susceptible to Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves.

That said, check the list below to find its best counters.

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Egde

Smack Down and Stone Egde Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Charm and Dazzling Gleam Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

Thunder Shock and Discharge Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

These are some of the top counters to Bombirdier in Pokemon GO that yields the best results. While some can access the aforementioned powerhouses, others cannot. So, a tip for all players is to use moves that deal super effective damage to the raid boss.

3) Tyranitar - Master League

How to get (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Master League is an open PvP fight format, inviting all players of all backgrounds and styles. Here, the feat will be challenging, and those with weak monsters will easily get the taste of defeat. You will mostly face off against high-level, robust Pokemon, such as Mythicals and Legendaries. That is why you need a trustworthy fighter in your team, and the pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar is perfect for the occasion.

To beat opponents in the Pokemon GO Master League, you must catch Tyranitar. To do so, you must defeat it in the three-star raids. Find the counters below for that.

Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Double Kick and Sacred Sword Mega Blaziken: Counter and Focus Blast

Counter and Focus Blast Keldeo: Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Low Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Counter and Dynamic Punch Shadow Hariyama: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Counter and Dynamic Punch Lucario: Counter and Aura Sphere

Counter and Aura Sphere Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Counter and Dynamic Punch Mega Luppuny: Double Kick and Focus Blast

Double Kick and Focus Blast Cobalion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Double Kick and Sacred Sword Virizion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

4) Landorus (Therian) - Master League

How to get Therian Forme Landorus? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Therian Forme Landorus is a dual Ground and Flying-type Pokemon, which is a perfect monster to send out on the Master League battlefield. The Taken Treasure event is your chance to get this Legendary Pokemon. Since it will be available in five-star raids, you will need the best raid counters. You will also want to invite your friends to face the boss because beating it solo is nearly impossible.

Therian Forme Landorus is weak to Ice and Water-type attacks. Thus, your counters must be built around them. Read to know the critters and moves you need.

Shadow Momoswine : Powder Snow and Avalanche

: Powder Snow and Avalanche Shadow Weavile : Ice Shard and Avalanche

: Ice Shard and Avalanche Darmanitan (Galarian Standard Mode) : Ice Fang and Avalanche

: Ice Fang and Avalanche Baxcalibur : Ice Fang and Avalanche

: Ice Fang and Avalanche Shadow Mewtwo : Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

: Psycho Cut and Ice Beam Mega Glalie : Frost Breath and Avalanche

: Frost Breath and Avalanche Glaceon : Frost Breath and Avalanche

: Frost Breath and Avalanche Aurorous: Frost Breath and Weather Ball

One of the exciting facets of winning this Pokemon GO five-star raid is that you will get a Therian Forme Landorus that knows its signature move, Sandsear Storm.

5) Shadow Skarmory - Great League

How to catch Skarmory? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can get a Shadow Skarmory by winning its raids in the Taken Treasure event. It is a powerful Pocket Monster and is useful in Pokemon GO's Great League. By teaming it up with the best unit, you boost your chances of winning strategic fights. Shadow Skarmory is a dual Flying and Steel-type monster. This means it is weak to Electric and Fire-type moves.

The counters below will deal massive damage to Skarmory.

Mega Y Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Fire Spin and Blast Burn Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Fire Fang and Fusion Flare Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

Thunder Shock and Discharge Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge

Spark and Wild Charge Entei: Fire Fang and Overheat

Lastly, you need Pokemon GO Max Revives to revive and heal your counters faster. Additionally, the utilization of Purified Gems is crucial in calming down the rage of the Shadow Skarmory.

6) Shadow Ho-Oh - Master League

How to get Shadow Ho-Oh and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Ho-Oh is one of the best Pokemon GO PvP catches you need to secure in the Taken Treasure event. It is a Legendary bird, and during the event, those who manage to defeat it in five-star shadow raids might even encounter its shiny form.

That said, here some of the best counters to Shadow Ho-Oh:

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Shadow Ramparados: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Mega/Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Tyranturm: Rock Throw and Metero Beam

Rock Throw and Metero Beam Terrakion: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Gigalith: Smack Down and Metero Beam

Smack Down and Metero Beam Omastar: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Since Shadow Ho-Oh is a dual Flying and Fire-type Pokemon, using Rock, Electric, and Water-type counters inflicts heavy damage. Don’t forget to use Purified Gems if it enters an enraged mode in Pokemon GO five-star shadow raids.