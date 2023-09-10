How to solo defeat Bombirdier in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea event is introducing many ninth-generation monsters from the Paldea region. One major highlight of this occasion is the debut of the Item Drop Pokemon, Bombirdier. It will take over the gym worldwide as a 3-star raid boss along with Turtonator and Kleavor. Although this opportunity is excellent for getting your hands on the dual Flying and Dark-type Pokemon, how will you beat it solo in raids?

Taking down any high-tier monsters will require proper counters, preparation, healing items, and more. Similarly, to add Bombirdier to your collection, you must include powerhouses with great offensive and defensive powers. Moves that take advantage of the monster's dual typing will also be crucial for success. This guide is detailed on solo defeating Bombirdier in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.

Pokemon GO: Bombirdier weaknesses, resistance, and type

Bombirdier has a base catch rate of 20% (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

To bring down Bombirdier in Pokemon GO 3-star raids, you need to know its weaknesses and resistance. Each monster is weak and strong against certain moves. Similarly, it is vulnerable to Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves while it resists Ground, Dark, Psychic, Grass, and Ghost-type attacks. Given that, when solo raiding, you needn't worry about its resistance.

The max Pokemon GO CP of Bombirdier can reach up to 2812, with an attack-centric stat spread of 198 Atk, 172 Def, and 172 Sta. You must know that the boss will have a boosted power level during raids. Along with that, weather favorable to its typing will increase its CP. The best movesets of Bombirdier, Wing Attack, and Fly will also deal increased damage to your counters.

Pokemon GO: How to counter Bombirdier in raids

Best counters for Bombirdier (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The perfect possible counter you can use is Mega Diancie, which debuted via the Pokemon GO Fest Global event in August 2023. Its best movesets, Rock Throw and Rock Slide, which are both Rock-type attacks, are super effective against Bombirdier's typing. You can increase the Mega form's level in the game to boost its power and dominance in the battle. That said, you should always use this monster for this raid.

The boss can sometimes enter an enraged mode during battle. Therefore, you should carry Purified Gems to use on it to calm it down. Bombirdier specialty is its attacking power, and going solo raid against it means your team should be incredibly bulky and offensive. For this reason, including Mega Rayquaza, Mega Tyranitar, and Mega Abomasnow in your party helps you emerge victorious.

The fifth monster to add to your battle roaster is the Electric-type Xurkitree. Since the Item Drop Pokemon is weak to Xurkitree's typing, you can utilize its incredible battle power. The attacking power of this creature is more than double that of the Bombirdier.

Shiny Bombirdier (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Lastly, you can include Shadow Pokemon like Shadow Rhyperior, which can significantly help in this raid. Its Rock-type movesets, Smack Down and Rock Wrecker, will inflict heavy damage, with 17.29 damage per second (DPS).

These are the perfect counters you can bring in 3-star raids during the Ultra Unlock: Paldean event. The event will go live on September 10 and conclude on September 15, 2023. You can participate in the battle however you prefer, whether to challenge Bombirdier solo, duo, or with a team.

The counters mentioned earlier can make quick work of the raid boss regardless of your path. After conquering Bombirdier, if you get lucky, you can encounter Shiny Bombirdier in Pokemon GO.