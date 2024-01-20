Therian Forme Landorus has been around in Pokemon GO since April 2021 and is mostly available through 5-star raids. In 2024, the critter will be available from January 24 to January 31, giving trainers an opportunity to defeat it in battle and get a chance to capture it. Interestingly, it will also have access to its signature move, Sandsear Storm, if you catch it during this period.

This article goes over everything you need to know about defeating Therian Forme Landorus in 5-star Pokemon GO raids.

Therian Forme Landorus weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Therian Forme Landorus in the main series games (Image via TPC)

This alternate form of Landorus is a Ground and Flying-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, meaning it is weak to Ice and Water-type attacks. Of these, the former is a double weakness. The critter also resists Ground, Electric, Fighting, Poison, and Bug-type moves. Of these, the first two are doubly resisted.

Therian Landorus will have 51,858 CP when you encounter it as a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO. The critter has a base 289 Attack, 179 Defense, and 205 HP.

Mud Shot and Extrasensory are the critter's Fast Attack options. The Legendary Pokemon can use Bulldoze, Earthquake, Stone Edge, and Superpower as Charged Attacks.

Best counters to Therian Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO

Based on the above information, let's look at the best counters to Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO:

Best Ice-type attackers for Darkrai raid

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Shadow or Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Blizzard

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Best Water-type attackers for Darkrai raid

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Shadow or regular Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega or Shadow or regular Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Therian Forme Landorus catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Landorus (Image via TPC)

You can encounter Therian Landorus in Pokemon GO at 2,151 – 2,241 CP at level 20 when there is no weather boost. In case the weather is Sunny or Windy, it will have 2,688 – 2,801 CP at level 25. In both situations, the upper limits (2,241 CP and 2,801 CP) represent Therian Landorus with perfect (15/15/15) IVs.

Each time you successfully defeat Therian Landorus in 5-star raids, there is a 1-in-20 chance that you may encounter its shiny form. In case that happens and you don't stray too far away from the Gym the raid took place in, Shiny Therian Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO is a guaranteed catch.

Poll : Do you think Sandsear Storm is a good addition? Yes No 0 votes