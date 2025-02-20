Pokemon GO Zekrom raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Zekrom raid guide will help trainers who want to challenge the Pokemon White mascot. The creature will appear in 5-star raids during GO Tour Unova's in-person Los Angeles and New Taipei City events from February 21 to 23, 2025. Then, it will appear globally on February 28 as part of the Road To Unova event and on March 1 - 2, 2025, as part of GO Tour Unova: Global.

This Pokemon GO Zekrom raid guide covers everything you need to know about the creature's weaknesses and best counters.

Pokemon GO Zekrom raid weaknesses

Zekrom's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Zekrom in Pokemon GO?

Zekrom is an Electric- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it takes super-effective damage from Ground-, Ice-, Fairy-, and Dragon-type moves.

To learn more about Zekrom's offensive and defensive type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Zekrom's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Zekrom has the following stats:

Combat Power: 53,394

53,394 Attack: 275

275 Defense: 211

211 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Charge Beam and Dragon Breath

Charge Beam and Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Crunch, Flash Cannon, Outrage, and Wild Charge

Pokemon GO Zekrom raids can be challenged by up to 20 trainers together. They can participate either in person or remotely. The fight ends when the 300-second timer runs out or the raid boss faints.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Zekrom raids

Zekrom in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best Pocket Monsters to counter 5-star Pokemon GO Zekrom raids are Primal Groudon, Black and White Kyurem, Mega Rayquaza, and Mega Gardevoir with their STAB movesets.

Best Ground-type counters to Zekrom

Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High-Horsepower

Best Ice-type counters to Zekrom

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Best Dragon-type counters to Zekrom

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage

White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Best Fairy-type counters to Zekrom

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness

Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

The following search strings will help you find the best counters of each of these types in your collection:

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

Ice&@Ice&cp2000-

Dragon&@Dragon&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Zekrom raid catch CP and shiny availability

Zekrom shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

The CP of the Zekrom spawn will lie in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 2,217 - 2,307 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,217 - 2,307 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy or Rainy): 2,771 - 2,884 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Zekrom raids?

No weather boost: 2,307 CP

2,307 CP Weather boosted (Windy or Rainy): 2,884 CP

Can Zekrom be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, Shiny Zekrom is available in Pokemon GO. The odds of finding one are approximately 1-in-20 or 5%. However, if you encounter one, it will be a guaranteed catch as long as you are not moving too fast and can land the last ball.

