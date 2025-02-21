If you only have the resources to get either Black Kyurem or White Kyurem in Pokemon GO, which one should you get? The answer to that question depends on your current requirements and priorities. Both creatures are extremely powerful and have considerable potential in PvP and PvE scenarios.

Black Kyurem has more potential in neutral matchups, while White Kyurem is stronger where Ice-type damage is beneficial. This article presents a comparison between Black and White Kyurem in Pokemon GO to help you decide which one to invest time and resources behind.

Black Kyurem vs White Kyurem in Pokemon GO: A comparative analysis

Black Kyurem vs White Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvP

Both Black and White Kyurem are strong in Pokemon GO's Master League, emerging as top contenders as soon as they are added. White Kyurem has the edge against its counterpart in areas where access to an Ice-type Fast Attack — Ice Fang — gives it the advantage. This applies to Dragonite, Rhyperior, and Therian Landorus.

However, Black Kyurem is much stronger in neutral situations, thanks to the rapid energy generation of Shadow Claw. In fact, it can clean up both Charm and Waterfall Primarina, Ho-Oh, Xerneas, and Zacian — the last two being two of the strongest Fairy-types in the format.

Overall, White Kyurem works better when shields are up, while Black Kyurem can nuke enemies with Shadow Claw + Freeze Shock when shields are down.

Black Kyurem vs White Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvE

Even in PvE battles, Black Kyurem is a better generalist, while White Kyurem is a stronger Ice-type attacker. The combination of Dragon Claw + Freeze Shock allows the former to deal more damage to creatures in neutral scenarios while access to Ice Fang + Ice Burn means the latter melts through critters that are weak to Ice damage.

Black Kyurem has much higher utility than White Kyurem when it comes to Dragon-type attackers. This is owing to the former's access to Outrage, which is much stronger than the latter's only Dragon-type move, Dragon Pulse.

Conclusion: Should you get Black Kyurem or White Kyurem?

Unless you are looking specifically for an Ice-type attacker, Black Kyurem is the way to go. It does a lot of things really well rather than being the best in a single department.

