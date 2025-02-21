How to solo defeat Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Trainers will be happy to know that it is possible to solo defeat Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids. The creature debuts on February 21, 2025, and will be available in raids first during in-person GO Tour Unova events in New Taipei City and Los Angeles on February 21, 22, and 23. The battles will be available for another two days on March 1 and 2, 2025, as part of the GO Tour Unova: Global event.

This article highlights the counter you need and the strategy you must follow to solo defeat Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.

Best counter and strategy to solo defeat Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

To take down Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids solo, you must employ a level 50 Mega Lucario that knows Force Palm and Aura Sphere. It should ideally have perfect IVs, but at the very least, try to use one that has 15 Attack IVs.

Black Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

Apart from the Mega Lucario, you'd need the support of Cloudy weather and the damage boost that gives you. Dodging is not compulsory in all cases, but when facing a Black Kyurem that knows Fusion Bolt, it is recommended that you try dodging incoming Charged Attacks to reduce the number of times your attacker is knocked out.

Since you are using Mega Evolution for this strategy, you cannot have multiple copies of the same creature. Instead, you have to rely on the relobbying technique to solo defeat Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO.

Other than Mega Lucario, have a couple of other Pocket Monsters. You will not be using them in battle, but they will ensure you don't get kicked out of the raid in case your Lucario faints.

That said, ideally, you should pause the battle whenever your Mega Lucario gets to red health and heal it back to full health. If it faints by mistake, use a Max Revive to save time.

The strategy to solo defeat Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO using Mega Lucario depends on quick tapping and some dodging and every second is precious. Therefore, make sure to be in a place with stable internet so that you don't end up losing the fight because of technical glitches.

If you are not ready to challenge Black Kyurem on your own but want to participate in these battles, our Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid guide has you covered.

