Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global takes place over two days — from 10 am to 6 pm local time on March 1 and 2, 2025. All the exciting new additions you saw during the in-person events in Los Angeles and New Taipei City will make their worldwide debuts. This includes Black Kyurem, White Kyurem, Shiny Maractus, Shiny Sigilyph, Shiny Bouffalant, and Shiny Deerling.
This article highlights all the bonuses available during the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global and how you can make the most out of the event.
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global: All features and bonuses
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Global debuts
- Black Kyurem [shiny available]
- White Kyurem [shiny available]
Special features
- Maractus [shiny available]
- Sigilyph [shiny available]
- Bouffalant [shiny available]
- Deerling (all seasons) [shiny available]
- Meloetta [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor [shiny available]
Also read: Black Kyurem vs White Kyurem: Which is the better form in Pokemon GO?
Wild encounters
Winter Caverns (10 am to 11 am, and 2 pm to 3 pm local time)
- Oshawott [shiny available]
- Roggenrola [shiny available]
- Woobat [shiny available]
- Drilbur [shiny available]
- Tirtouga [shiny available]
- Minccino [shiny available]
- Vanillite [shiny available]
- Deerling (Winter) [shiny available]
- Joltik [shiny available]
- Klink [shiny available]
- Tynamo [shiny available]
- Axew [shiny available]
- Cubchoo [shiny available]
- Cryogonal [shiny available]
Also read: Pokemon GO PvPers left disappointed with Niantic after Road to Unova Timed Research nerf
Spring Soiree (11 am to 12 am, and 3 pm to 4 pm local time)
- Snivy [shiny available]
- Pansage [shiny available]
- Munna [shiny available]
- Audino [shiny available]
- Timburr [shiny available]
- Sewaddle [shiny available]
- Venipede [shiny available]
- Cottonee [shiny available]
- Petilil [shiny available]
- Ducklett [shiny available]
- Deerling (Spring) [shiny available]
- Foongus [shiny available]
- Alomomola [shiny available]
- Ferroseed [shiny available]
Summer Vacation (12 am to 1 pm, and 4 pm to 5 pm local time)
- Tepig [shiny available]
- Lillipup [shiny available]
- Pansear [shiny available]
- Pidove [shiny available]
- Blitzle [shiny available]
- Tympole [shiny available]
- Darumaka [shiny available]
- Dwebble [shiny available]
- Archen [shiny available]
- Trubbish [shiny available]
- Deerling (Summer) [shiny available]
- Emolga [shiny available]
- Stunfisk [shiny available]
- Rufflet [shiny available]
Also read: Pokemon GO Mega Master League replaced hours before return, PvP players express disappointment
Autumn Masquerade (1 pm to 2 pm, and 5 pm to 6 pm local time)
- Patrat [shiny available]
- Purrloin [shiny available]
- Panpour [shiny available]
- Scraggy [shiny available]
- Yamask [shiny available]
- Gothita [shiny available]
- Solosis [shiny available]
- Deerling (Autumn) [shiny available]
- Frillish [shiny available]
- Frillish [shiny available]
- Elgyem [shiny available]
- Litwick [shiny available]
- Golett [shiny available]
- Deino [shiny available]
Rare encounters
- Pikachu wearing Hilbert's hat [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor [shiny available]
Egg pool
In 2 km Eggs
- Roggenrola [shiny available]
- Timburr [shiny available]
- Karrablast [shiny available]
- Shelmet [shiny available]
- Larvesta [shiny available]
In 5 km Eggs
- Throh [shiny available]
- Sawk [shiny available]
- Heatmor [shiny available]
- Durant [shiny available]
- Larvesta [shiny available]
In 10 km Eggs
- Maractus [shiny available]
- Sigilyph [shiny available]
- Bouffalant [shiny available]
- Larvesta [shiny available]
Incense spawns
- Unown U [shiny available]
- Unown N [shiny available]
- Unown O [shiny available]
- Unown V [shiny available]
- Unown A [shiny available]
Raids
Appearing in 1-Star Raids
- Pikachu wearing Hilbert's hat [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor [shiny available]
Appearing in 3-Star Raids
- Druddigon [shiny available]
Appearing in 5-Star Raids
- Reshiram [shiny available]
- Zekrom [shiny available]
- Kyurem (Black) [shiny available]
- Kyurem (White) [shiny available]
Other than the wild encounters, Eggs, and raid battles, you will have multiple research encounter possibilities. There will be regular and Enigma Field Research quests.
Bonuses
The following bonuses will be available during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global between 12:00 am and 11:59 pm local time on event days:
- 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event (only between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm local time on event days)
- There will be no limit on Remote Raids from Saturday, March 1, to Sunday, March 2, 2025.
- Up to 6 Special Trades per day
- 1/2 Stardust cost for trades
- Party Play tasks will offer encounters with Throh, Sawk, Heatmor, and Durant.
- Routes will see an increased number of Basculin (Red-Striped Form) and Basculin (Blue-Striped Form) spawns.
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global will also feature a bunch of exclusive moves from past Community Days.
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global
Doing the following things during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global will help you make the most out of the event:
- Join your local community. Use the Campfire app to find where the local meetups will take place and attend them for community support and potential rewards.
- Charge your phone and carry a power backup. This is self-explanatory.
- Make a list of collectibles. There's a lot of stuff on offer — from exclusive backgrounds to new shinies. Prioritize what you want to chase and work towards it.
- Expand your Item and Pokemon storage. Ideally, you'll be catching everything that shows up around you. Don't let max limit on the in-game storage hold you back.
- Buy the ticket and add-ons for max value. While pricey, the rewards are quite exciting. Consider getting them based on your priorities. The Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research is also available.
- Use Party Play. Apart from the event-specific bonuses, this mechanic gives you way too many advantages that you can't possibly ignore.
- Mega Evolve Mega Rayquaza. The event has a lot of Dragon-type raids. The bonus Candy and raid power will come in handy.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨