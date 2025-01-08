How to get White Kyurem in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

White Kyurem in Pokemon GO debuts during the in-person GO Tour: Unova events in New Taipei City, Taiwan, and Los Angeles, USA, from February 21 - 23, 2025. The creature will be available to players elsewhere in the world on March 1 and 2, during the Global version of the Unova Tour event.

This article covers the ways to acquire White Kyurem in Pokemon GO.

How to get White Kyurem in Pokemon GO

You can get White Kyurem in Pokemon GO by Fusing Kyurem with Reshiram. To do this, you have to spend 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy, 30 Kyurem Candy, and 30 Reshiram Candy.

White Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

The first two items — Fusion Energy and Kyurem Candy — can be obtained by completing White Kyurem raids. Reshiram Candy has to be gathered by defeating this Pocket Monster in 5-star raid battles.

Check out our White Kyurem raid guide and Reshiram raid guide to find out about the best counters to the creatures.

There will also be a Special Research story available during the GO Tour events. However, it will likely require you to choose between Blaze and Volt Fusion Energy. If you choose the former here, you will be one step ahead in getting your own White Kyurem in Pokemon GO.

To get a White Kyurem that knows the signature move Ice Burn, the Kyurem being Fused has to know the Ice-type Charged Attack Glaciate.

Can White Kyurem be shiny in Pokemon GO?

White Kyurem shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

White Kyurem can be shiny in Pokemon GO at the time of release. To add one to your collection, make sure that the Kyurem you are Fusing the Reshiram with is shiny. This is based on the trend that Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma could be shiny based on the shiny status of the Necrozma and not the Solgaleo or Lunala being Fused.

You can obtain Shiny Kyurem in Pokemon GO from 5-star raids. The chance of this happening is 1-in-20 or 5%. The encounter is a guaranteed catch as long as you can land the last Ball and are not moving too fast.

