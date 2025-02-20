Pokemon GO Reshiram raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Reshiram raid guide is the need of the hour as trainers aim to challenge the Pokemon Black mascot. The creature will appear in 5-star raid battles from February 21 to 23, 2025, as part of GO Tour Unova's in-person events in Los Angeles and New Taipei City. Subsequently, it will appear for the global audience on February 27, 2025, during the Road To Unova event and on March 1 and 2 as part of the GO Tour Unova: Global.

This article breaks down the best counters to exploit Pokemon GO Reshiram raids' weaknesses.

Pokemon GO Reshiram raid weaknesses

Reshiram's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Reshiram in Pokemon GO?

Reshiram is a Fire- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster and takes super-effective damage from Ground-, Dragon-, and Rock-type moves.

To learn more about Reshiram's offensive and defensive type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Reshiram's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Reshiram has the following stats:

Combat Power: 53,394

53,394 Attack: 275

275 Defense: 211

211 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Fire Fang and Dragon Breath

Fire Fang and Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Crunch, Overheat, Draco Meteor, and Stone Edge

Up to 20 trainers can challenge Pokemon GO Reshiram raids together. The players can either be present around the Gym or join using Remote Raid Passes. The battle will last for 300 seconds or until the raid boss faints.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Reshiram raids

Reshiram in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best Pocket Monsters to counter 5-star Pokemon GO Reshiram raids are Primal Groudon, Black and White Kyurem, Mega Rayquaza, and Mega Tyranitar with their STAB movesets.

Best Ground-type counters to Reshiram

Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High-Horsepower

Best Dragon-type counters to Reshiram

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage

White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Best Rock-type counters to Reshiram

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

The following search strings will help you locate the top counters of each of these types in your collection:

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

Dragon&@Dragon&cp2000-

Rock&@Rock&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Reshiram raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Reshiram comparison (Image via TPC)

The CP of the Reshiram spawn will lie in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 2,217 - 2,307 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,217 - 2,307 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy or Sunny/Clear): 2,771 - 2,884 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Reshiram raids?

No weather boost: 2,307 CP

2,307 CP Weather boosted (Windy or Sunny/Clear): 2,884 CP

Can Reshiram be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, Shiny Reshiram is available in Pokemon GO. The chance of finding one is approximately 1-in-20 or 5%. Shiny legendaries are guaranteed catches as long as you are not moving too fast and can land the last ball.

