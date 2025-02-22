All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Unova and how to get them

Pokemon GO Tour Unova will bring back a bunch of exclusive attacks, while also introducing a couple of new ones. The event will run in two phases. The first one — a ticketed experience in New Taipei City and Los Angeles — will take place from February 21 to 23, 2025. The second one will be a global phenomenon, taking place over March 1-2, 2025.
This article covers all the exclusive Fast and Charged Attacks you can access during Pokemon GO Tour Unova, and how you can get them.
How to get exclusive attacks during Pokemon GO Tour Unova
All Unova region Pokemon that have had their Community Days can learn the CD move during Pokemon GO Tour Unova. Additionally, all the legendaries from the region will access their legacy attacks during the Road to Unova event. Black and White Kyurem will also also learn exclusive attacks, that can be obtained using the Fusion technique.
Here is the entire list of exclusive moves:
Serperior - Frenzy Plant
- Trainer Battles: 100 power
- Gyms and raids: 100 power
- How to get: Evolve Servine
Emboar - Blast Burn
- Trainer Battles: 110 power
- Gyms and raids: 120 power
- How to get: Evolve Pignite
Samurott - Hydro Cannon
- Trainer Battles: 80 power
- Gyms and raids: 90 power
- How to get: Evolve Dewott
Gigalith - Meteor Beam
- Trainer Battles: 120 power
- Gyms and raids: 140 power
- How to get: Evolve Boldore
Leavanny - Shadow Claw (Fast Move)
- Trainer Battles: 6 power
- Gyms and raids: 6 power
- How to get: Evolve Swadloon
Conkeldurr - Brutal Swing
- Trainer Battles: 55 power
- Gyms and raids: 65 power
- How to get: Evolve Gurdurr
Escavalier - Razor Shell
- Trainer Battles: 35 power
- Gyms and raids: 55 power
- How to get: Evolve Karrablast
Eeleektross - Volt Switch (Fast Move)
- Trainer Battles: 12 power
- Gyms and raids: 13 power
- How to get: Evolve Eelektrik
Chandelure - Polergeist
- Trainer Battles: 140 power
- Gyms and raids: 150 power
- How to get: Evolve Lampent
Haxorus - Breaking Swipe
- Trainer Battles: 50 power
- Gyms and raids: 45 power
- How to get: Evolve Fraxure
Accelgor - Energy Ball
- Trainer Battles: 90 power
- Gyms and raids: 90 power
- How to get: Evolve Shelmet
Hyderigon - Brutal Swing
- Trainer Battles: 55 power
- Gyms and raids: 65 power
- How to get: Evolve Zeiglous
Genesect - Normal-type Techno Blast
- Trainer Battles: 120 power
- Gyms and raids: 120 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025
Shock Drive Genesect - Electric-type Techno Blast
- Trainer Battles: 120 power
- Gyms and raids: 120 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025
Burn Drive Genesect - Fire-type Techno Blast
- Trainer Battles: 120 power
- Gyms and raids: 120 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025
Chill Drive Genesect - Ice-type Techno Blast
- Trainer Battles: 120 power
- Gyms and raids: 120 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025
Douse Drive Genesect - Water-type Techno Blast
- Trainer Battles: 120 power
- Gyms and raids: 120 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025
Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion - Sacred Sword
- Trainer Battles: 60 power
- Gyms and raids: 50 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 25, 2025
Tornadus Therian - Bleakwind Storm
- Trainer Battles: 60 power
- Gyms and raids: 150 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 26, 2025
Thundurus Therian - Wildbolt Storm
- Trainer Battles: 60 power
- Gyms and raids: 150 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 26, 2025
Landorus Therian - Sandsear Storm
- Trainer Battles: 60 power
- Gyms and raids: 150 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 26, 2025
Reshiram - Fusion Flare
- Trainer Battles: 90 power
- Gyms and raids: 140 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 27, 2025
Zekrom - Fusion Bolt
- Trainer Battles: 90 power
- Gyms and raids: 140 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 28, 2025
Kyurem - Glaciate
- Trainer Battles: 60 power
- Gyms and raids: 160 power
- How to get: Catch from 5-star raids during the GO Tour. Ticketed players will get Glaciate Kyurem regardless of whether they take part in Black Kyurem raids or White Kyurem raids. F2P players will only get it on March 1 and 2 — from Black Kyurem raids if they choose the Black side in the It’s Not Over Yet Special Research, and White Kyurem raids if they choose the White side.
Black Kyurem - Freeze Shock
- Trainer Battles: 120 power
- Gyms and raids: 160 power
- How to get: Fuse Zekrom with a Kyurem that knows Glaciate
White Kyurem - Ice Burn
- Trainer Battles: 120 power
- Gyms and raids: 90 power
- How to get: Fuse Reshiram with a Kyurem that knows Glaciate
