All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Unova and how to get them

Pokemon GO Tour Unova will bring back a bunch of exclusive attacks, while also introducing a couple of new ones. The event will run in two phases. The first one — a ticketed experience in New Taipei City and Los Angeles — will take place from February 21 to 23, 2025. The second one will be a global phenomenon, taking place over March 1-2, 2025.

This article covers all the exclusive Fast and Charged Attacks you can access during Pokemon GO Tour Unova, and how you can get them.

How to get exclusive attacks during Pokemon GO Tour Unova

All Unova region Pokemon that have had their Community Days can learn the CD move during Pokemon GO Tour Unova. Additionally, all the legendaries from the region will access their legacy attacks during the Road to Unova event. Black and White Kyurem will also also learn exclusive attacks, that can be obtained using the Fusion technique.

Here is the entire list of exclusive moves:

Serperior (Image via TPC)

Serperior - Frenzy Plant

Trainer Battles: 100 power

Gyms and raids: 100 power

How to get: Evolve Servine

Emboar - Blast Burn

Trainer Battles: 110 power

Gyms and raids: 120 power

How to get: Evolve Pignite

Samurott - Hydro Cannon

Trainer Battles: 80 power

Gyms and raids: 90 power

How to get: Evolve Dewott

Gigalith - Meteor Beam

Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gyms and raids: 140 power

How to get: Evolve Boldore

Leavanny (Image via TPC)

Leavanny - Shadow Claw (Fast Move)

Trainer Battles: 6 power

Gyms and raids: 6 power

How to get: Evolve Swadloon

Conkeldurr - Brutal Swing

Trainer Battles: 55 power

Gyms and raids: 65 power

How to get: Evolve Gurdurr

Escavalier - Razor Shell

Trainer Battles: 35 power

Gyms and raids: 55 power

How to get: Evolve Karrablast

Eeleektross - Volt Switch (Fast Move)

Trainer Battles: 12 power

Gyms and raids: 13 power

How to get: Evolve Eelektrik

Chandelure (Image via TPC)

Chandelure - Polergeist

Trainer Battles: 140 power

Gyms and raids: 150 power

How to get: Evolve Lampent

Haxorus - Breaking Swipe

Trainer Battles: 50 power

Gyms and raids: 45 power

How to get: Evolve Fraxure

Accelgor - Energy Ball

Trainer Battles: 90 power

Gyms and raids: 90 power

How to get: Evolve Shelmet

Hyderigon - Brutal Swing

Trainer Battles: 55 power

Gyms and raids: 65 power

How to get: Evolve Zeiglous

Genesect (Image via TPC)

Genesect - Normal-type Techno Blast

Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gyms and raids: 120 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025

Shock Drive Genesect - Electric-type Techno Blast

Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gyms and raids: 120 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025

Burn Drive Genesect - Fire-type Techno Blast

Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gyms and raids: 120 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025

Chill Drive Genesect - Ice-type Techno Blast

Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gyms and raids: 120 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025

Douse Drive Genesect - Water-type Techno Blast

Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gyms and raids: 120 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025

Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion - Sacred Sword

Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gyms and raids: 50 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 25, 2025

Therian Tornadus (Image via TPC)

Tornadus Therian - Bleakwind Storm

Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gyms and raids: 150 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 26, 2025

Thundurus Therian - Wildbolt Storm

Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gyms and raids: 150 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 26, 2025

Landorus Therian - Sandsear Storm

Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gyms and raids: 150 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 26, 2025

Reshiram - Fusion Flare

Trainer Battles: 90 power

Gyms and raids: 140 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 27, 2025

Zekrom - Fusion Bolt

Trainer Battles: 90 power

Gyms and raids: 140 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 28, 2025

Kyurem - Glaciate

Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gyms and raids: 160 power

How to get: Catch from 5-star raids during the GO Tour. Ticketed players will get Glaciate Kyurem regardless of whether they take part in Black Kyurem raids or White Kyurem raids. F2P players will only get it on March 1 and 2 — from Black Kyurem raids if they choose the Black side in the It’s Not Over Yet Special Research, and White Kyurem raids if they choose the White side.

Black Kyurem - Freeze Shock

Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gyms and raids: 160 power

How to get: Fuse Zekrom with a Kyurem that knows Glaciate

White Kyurem - Ice Burn

Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gyms and raids: 90 power

How to get: Fuse Reshiram with a Kyurem that knows Glaciate

