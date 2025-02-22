  • home icon
All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Unova and how to get them

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 22, 2025 13:26 GMT
Exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Unova
Exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Unova (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Tour Unova will bring back a bunch of exclusive attacks, while also introducing a couple of new ones. The event will run in two phases. The first one — a ticketed experience in New Taipei City and Los Angeles — will take place from February 21 to 23, 2025. The second one will be a global phenomenon, taking place over March 1-2, 2025.

This article covers all the exclusive Fast and Charged Attacks you can access during Pokemon GO Tour Unova, and how you can get them.

How to get exclusive attacks during Pokemon GO Tour Unova

All Unova region Pokemon that have had their Community Days can learn the CD move during Pokemon GO Tour Unova. Additionally, all the legendaries from the region will access their legacy attacks during the Road to Unova event. Black and White Kyurem will also also learn exclusive attacks, that can be obtained using the Fusion technique.

Here is the entire list of exclusive moves:

Serperior (Image via TPC)
Serperior (Image via TPC)

Serperior - Frenzy Plant

  • Trainer Battles: 100 power
  • Gyms and raids: 100 power
  • How to get: Evolve Servine

Emboar - Blast Burn

  • Trainer Battles: 110 power
  • Gyms and raids: 120 power
  • How to get: Evolve Pignite

Samurott - Hydro Cannon

  • Trainer Battles: 80 power
  • Gyms and raids: 90 power
  • How to get: Evolve Dewott

Gigalith - Meteor Beam

  • Trainer Battles: 120 power
  • Gyms and raids: 140 power
  • How to get: Evolve Boldore

Leavanny (Image via TPC)
Leavanny (Image via TPC)

Leavanny - Shadow Claw (Fast Move)

  • Trainer Battles: 6 power
  • Gyms and raids: 6 power
  • How to get: Evolve Swadloon

Conkeldurr - Brutal Swing

  • Trainer Battles: 55 power
  • Gyms and raids: 65 power
  • How to get: Evolve Gurdurr

Escavalier - Razor Shell

  • Trainer Battles: 35 power
  • Gyms and raids: 55 power
  • How to get: Evolve Karrablast

Eeleektross - Volt Switch (Fast Move)

  • Trainer Battles: 12 power
  • Gyms and raids: 13 power
  • How to get: Evolve Eelektrik

Chandelure (Image via TPC)
Chandelure (Image via TPC)

Chandelure - Polergeist

  • Trainer Battles: 140 power
  • Gyms and raids: 150 power
  • How to get: Evolve Lampent

Haxorus - Breaking Swipe

  • Trainer Battles: 50 power
  • Gyms and raids: 45 power
  • How to get: Evolve Fraxure

Accelgor - Energy Ball

  • Trainer Battles: 90 power
  • Gyms and raids: 90 power
  • How to get: Evolve Shelmet

Hyderigon - Brutal Swing

  • Trainer Battles: 55 power
  • Gyms and raids: 65 power
  • How to get: Evolve Zeiglous

Genesect (Image via TPC)
Genesect (Image via TPC)

Genesect - Normal-type Techno Blast

  • Trainer Battles: 120 power
  • Gyms and raids: 120 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025

Shock Drive Genesect - Electric-type Techno Blast

  • Trainer Battles: 120 power
  • Gyms and raids: 120 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025

Burn Drive Genesect - Fire-type Techno Blast

  • Trainer Battles: 120 power
  • Gyms and raids: 120 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025

Chill Drive Genesect - Ice-type Techno Blast

  • Trainer Battles: 120 power
  • Gyms and raids: 120 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025
Douse Drive Genesect - Water-type Techno Blast

  • Trainer Battles: 120 power
  • Gyms and raids: 120 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 24, 2025

Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion - Sacred Sword

  • Trainer Battles: 60 power
  • Gyms and raids: 50 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 25, 2025

Therian Tornadus (Image via TPC)
Therian Tornadus (Image via TPC)

Tornadus Therian - Bleakwind Storm

  • Trainer Battles: 60 power
  • Gyms and raids: 150 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 26, 2025

Thundurus Therian - Wildbolt Storm

  • Trainer Battles: 60 power
  • Gyms and raids: 150 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 26, 2025

Landorus Therian - Sandsear Storm

  • Trainer Battles: 60 power
  • Gyms and raids: 150 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 26, 2025

Reshiram - Fusion Flare

  • Trainer Battles: 90 power
  • Gyms and raids: 140 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 27, 2025

Zekrom - Fusion Bolt

  • Trainer Battles: 90 power
  • Gyms and raids: 140 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids on February 28, 2025

Kyurem - Glaciate

  • Trainer Battles: 60 power
  • Gyms and raids: 160 power
  • How to get: Catch from 5-star raids during the GO Tour. Ticketed players will get Glaciate Kyurem regardless of whether they take part in Black Kyurem raids or White Kyurem raids. F2P players will only get it on March 1 and 2 — from Black Kyurem raids if they choose the Black side in the It’s Not Over Yet Special Research, and White Kyurem raids if they choose the White side.
Black Kyurem - Freeze Shock

  • Trainer Battles: 120 power
  • Gyms and raids: 160 power
  • How to get: Fuse Zekrom with a Kyurem that knows Glaciate

White Kyurem - Ice Burn

  • Trainer Battles: 120 power
  • Gyms and raids: 90 power
  • How to get: Fuse Reshiram with a Kyurem that knows Glaciate

