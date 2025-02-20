Pokemon GO: Can you get Kyurem Fusion Energy from Remote Raids during GO Tour Los Angeles and New Taipei City?

The arrival of Kyurem Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO is a game-changing moment, allowing Trainers to fuse Kyurem into its powerful Black Kyurem and White Kyurem forms. This feature is set to debut during the Pokemon GO Tour: Unova events in Los Angeles and New Taipei City on February 21, 2025.

With this mechanic being introduced for the first time, many Trainers are wondering whether they can obtain Fusion Energy remotely. Here’s what you need to know about how this new mechanic works and who will have early access to it.

Does Pokemon GO Tour Los Angeles and New Taipei City have Remote Kyurem Fusion Energy reward?

White and Black Kyurem as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The answer is simply no. Unless you are a ticketed in-person player attending the GO Tour events in Los Angeles or New Taipei City, you won’t be eligible to receive Blaze Fusion Energy or Volt Fusion Energy. These exclusive resources are required to fuse Kyurem into its alternate forms.

How to obtain Kyurem Fusion Energy

Kyurem Fusion Energy is a rare resource that allows Trainers to fuse Kyurem with Reshiram to form White Kyurem (using Blaze Fusion Energy) or with Zekrom to form Black Kyurem (using Volt Fusion Energy).

While this feature will be available to all Trainers during the Global event on March 1-2, 2025, early access is strictly limited to in-person attendees of the GO Tour: Unova events in Los Angeles and New Taipei City.

Here’s how Trainers can obtain Kyurem Fusion Energy:

During the In-Person Events (February 21, 2025): Ticket-holding Trainers who defeat Black Kyurem or White Kyurem in raids will receive Volt Fusion Energy or Blaze Fusion Energy.

Ticket-holding Trainers who defeat Black Kyurem or White Kyurem in raids will receive Volt Fusion Energy or Blaze Fusion Energy. During the Global Event (March 1-2, 2025): All Trainers worldwide will be able to earn Fusion Energy by defeating Black Kyurem or White Kyurem in raids.

Special Research and Event Badge selection

White and Black Version Badges (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During Pokemon GO Tour: Unova – Global, Trainers will be able to select between two event badges:

Black Version Badge (Reshiram) – Grants Reshiram-themed Special Research rewards. Any Kyurem encountered after defeating Black Kyurem in raids will know the Charged Attack Glaciate .

– Grants Reshiram-themed Special Research rewards. Any Kyurem encountered after defeating Black Kyurem in raids will know the Charged Attack . White Version Badge (Zekrom) – Grants Zekrom-themed Special Research rewards. Any Kyurem encountered after defeating White Kyurem in raids will know Glaciate.

Trainers must start the Special Research story, “It’s Not Over Yet,” to select their event badge when it becomes available on March 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Unlike global participants, ticket-holding Trainers attending Pokemon GO Tour: Unova in Los Angeles or New Taipei City won’t need to select a badge. Instead, all Kyurem they encounter after defeating Black Kyurem and White Kyurem in five-star raids will automatically know Glaciate.

If you were hoping to get Kyurem Fusion Energy remotely during the Pokemon GO Tour: Unova events in Los Angeles and New Taipei City, you’re out of luck. Only ticketed, in-person attendees will have access to Volt Fusion Energy and Blaze Fusion Energy before the global event in March.

However, all Trainers will have a chance to earn these resources during the Global event on March 1-2, 2025.

