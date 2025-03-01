  • home icon
Black or White: Which path should you choose in the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research (It's Not Over Yet)?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 01, 2025 13:01 GMT
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research
Pokemon GO Tour Special Research has two path choices (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research, titled It's Not Over Yet, will be offered for free to all players logging into the game between 10 am and 6 pm local time on March 1 and 2, 2025. It has two tracks — Black and White — themed around Reshiram and Zekrom, respectively.

What the rewards are and which path you should choose can be somewhat confusing. However, unlike many other branching research quests in the game, no path is generally better than the other — the one you choose depends on your priorities and preference.

This article will highlight the differences between the Black and White tracks of the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research, It's Not Over Yet.

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research (It's Not Over Yet): Differences in the rewards

Complete the first part for the option to choose between the Black and White tracks in the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research.

Black and White Kyurem (Image via TPC)
Black and White Kyurem (Image via TPC)

Overall, the differences in rewards are as follows:

Black

  • Gothita
  • Vullaby
  • 3x Reshiram Candy
  • 50x Blaze Fusion Energy
  • 5x Zekrom Candy
  • 1x Zekrom Candy XL

Bonuses:

White

  • Solosis
  • 3x Zekrom Candy
  • 50x Volt Fusion Energy
  • 5x Reshiram Candy
  • 1x Reshiram Candy XL

Bonus:

These differences will apply to Part 2, 4, and 5 of the Research track.

Apart from the Black and White choice, you'll also have to choose between Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott for Part 3 of the Research. Depending on the choice, you'll get an encounter with the starter you choose as well as 25x Candy and 5x Candy XL of the corresponding creature.

Conclusion: Which path is the better choice in Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research (It's Not Over Yet)?

No path in this Research quest is outright better than the other. Both Black and White Kyurem are extremely strong. Go through our Black Kyurem vs White Kyurem in Pokemon GO analysis to decide which one you want, and choose the path accordingly.

