Black or White: Which path should you choose in the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research (It's Not Over Yet)?

The Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research, titled It's Not Over Yet, will be offered for free to all players logging into the game between 10 am and 6 pm local time on March 1 and 2, 2025. It has two tracks — Black and White — themed around Reshiram and Zekrom, respectively.

What the rewards are and which path you should choose can be somewhat confusing. However, unlike many other branching research quests in the game, no path is generally better than the other — the one you choose depends on your priorities and preference.

This article will highlight the differences between the Black and White tracks of the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research, It's Not Over Yet.

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global preparation guide

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research (It's Not Over Yet): Differences in the rewards

Complete the first part for the option to choose between the Black and White tracks in the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research.

Black and White Kyurem (Image via TPC)

Overall, the differences in rewards are as follows:

Black

Gothita

Vullaby

3x Reshiram Candy

50x Blaze Fusion Energy

5x Zekrom Candy

1x Zekrom Candy XL

Bonuses:

Kyurem caught from Black Kyurem raids will know Glaciate.

Extended duration for Freeze Shock's Adventure Effect through the Tour Pass.

White

Solosis

3x Zekrom Candy

50x Volt Fusion Energy

5x Reshiram Candy

1x Reshiram Candy XL

Bonus:

Kyurem caught from White Kyurem raids will know Glaciate.

Extended duration for Ice Burn's Adventure Effect through the Tour Pass.

These differences will apply to Part 2, 4, and 5 of the Research track.

Apart from the Black and White choice, you'll also have to choose between Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott for Part 3 of the Research. Depending on the choice, you'll get an encounter with the starter you choose as well as 25x Candy and 5x Candy XL of the corresponding creature.

Also read: All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Unova and how to get them

Conclusion: Which path is the better choice in Pokemon GO Tour Unova Special Research (It's Not Over Yet)?

No path in this Research quest is outright better than the other. Both Black and White Kyurem are extremely strong. Go through our Black Kyurem vs White Kyurem in Pokemon GO analysis to decide which one you want, and choose the path accordingly.

