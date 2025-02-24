What is White Kyurem's Ice Burn Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's recent in-person rendition of 2025's GO Tour celebration has officially brought Black and White Kyurem into the popular mobile game. Similar to previous years, this year has introduced two new Adventure Effects, being linked to each respective monster's signature attack.

White Kyurem's signature attack, Ice Burn, has a relatively straightforward effect that is incredibly helpful for catching wild Pokemon. This move has also shown to be particularly helpful for competitive battles as well. Here is everything players should know about Ice Burn in Pokemon GO.

Explaining White Kyurem's Ice Burn Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO

White Kyurem's Ice Burn slows down the catch ring of all wild Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In order to have access to Ice Burn, players will need to have a Kyurem with its signature move, Glaciate. Once Kyurem is fused with Reshiram, Glaciate will be replaced with Ice Burn, and trainers will have access to its Adventure Effect. While Kyurems without Glaciate can still fuse, they will not be able to use Ice Burn in battle, or its Adventure Effect.

Trending

Players will need to spend a minimum of 5,000 stardust and 5 Kyurem candies to activate Ice Burn's effect for ten minutes. Players can spend a scaling amount of resources to activate this effect for up to two hours at a time and can be refreshed indefinitely.

Ice Burn's effect releases a chilling energy to freeze the wild Pokemon in the area. For Ice Burn's duration, the catch ring that appears during captures will move significantly slower, making landing excellent throws much easier.

Is Ice Burn a good move in Pokemon GO?

Ice Burn is a great move for Pokemon GO's Battle League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ice Burn has been seen as a bit underwhelming in Pokemon GO's Raid Battling scene, being greatly outshined by Black Kyurem's Freeze Shock. However, Ice Burn's lower damage is traded off with a lower cooldown. White Kyurem also has the advantage of having access to Ice Fang, which compliments Ice Burn nicely.

For this reason, Ice Burn White Kyurem has been seen as the optimal raid counter for Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO that have a double weakness to Ice-type attacks like Mega Rayquaza or Mega Salamence. However, in most instances, Black Kyurem is the preferred Raid Battle choice.

Where Ice Burn truly shines is in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, thanks to its secondary effect of lowering the target's defense stat. Just a single defense decrease on an opponent exponentially increases the amount of damage a target takes, making this Ice-type move valuable in the Master League.

