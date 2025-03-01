How many successful raids are needed to complete Kyurem Fusions in Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon GO Tour: Unova Global gives all players a chance to capture Kyurem Fusions on Saturday, March 1, 2025, and Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time. During this time, both Black and White Kyurem fusions will appear in 5-star raids, and you need to know the minimum and maximum number of successful raids to get these forms.

Once you defeat Black or White Kyurem in a raid battle, you will get Fusion Energy. Depending on how fast the raid was completed in, the amount of Fusion Energy you get from each raid will vary.

This article explains the minimum and maximum number of successful Kyurem Fusion raids you need to complete to get one Black Kyurem and one White Kyurem in Pokemon GO.

Minimum and maximum number of raids to get Black Kyurem and White Kyurem in Pokemon GO

You'll need to win a minimum of eight Black Kyurem raids and eight White Kyurem raids to complete one fusion of each type. The amount of Fusion Energy you will receive is based on how fast the raid battle was completed. As such, the number mentioned is based on the assumption that you take the least amount of time to beat each raid.

On the other hand, you might need to do a maximum of 13 raids for each Kyurem Fusion to get sufficient Volt Fusion Energy and Blaze Fusion Energy. Generally, raids that take a lot of time will award less Fusion Energy, which will demand more number of Black and White Kyurem raids to raise the necessary amount.

How much Fusion Energy do you need to get one Black Kyurem and one White Kyurem in Pokemon GO?

You will need 1000 Volt Fusion Energy to fuse Kyurem and Zekrom and obtain one Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO. Similarly, to fuse Kyurem and Reshiram and create one White Kyurem, you will need 1000 Blaze Fusion Energy.

How much Fusion Energy do you get for completing Black and White Kyurem raids?

You will get a minimum of 80 Volt or Blaze Fusion energy from the Black or White Kyurem raids respectively. On the other hand, completing the raids very fast can award as much as 140 Volt or Blaze Fusion energy per raid, making it much faster to amass.

