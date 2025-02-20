Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid guide will help you defeat the raid boss as it makes its debut in the game. The creature will first be available in 5-star raids during the in-person GO Tour Unova events in Los Angeles and New Taipei City on February 21, 22, and 23, 2025. These battles will be available for the playerbase in the rest of the world on March 1 and 2, 2025 during Pokemon GO Tour Unova: Global.

Ad

This Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid guide covers the creature's weaknesses and best counters to help you overcome the considerable challenge it will pose.

Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid weaknesses

Black Kyurem-type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

What is super-effective against Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO?

Ad

Trending

Black Kyurem is a Dragon- and Ice-type Pocket Monster, which means it takes super-effective damage from Dragon-, Fairy-, Rock-, Fighting-, and Steel-type moves.

To learn more about Black Kyurem's offensive and defensive type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Black Kyurem's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star Shadow Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Black Kyurem has the following stats:

Ad

Combat Power: 56,009

56,009 Attack: 310

310 Defense: 183

183 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Shadow Claw

Dragon Tail and Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Blizzard, Iron Head, Outrage, and Fusion Bolt

Also read: Pokemon GO Zekrom raid guide

Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids can be challenged either in person or using Remote Raid Passes from February 21 onwards. However, trainers outside Los Angeles and New Taipei City and those in these cities but without tickets to the GO Tour event will only receive Volt Fusion energy after the event starts in their region on March 1, 2025.

Ad

Up to 20 trainers can participate in these fights together, and the battle will run on a 300-second timer.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids

Black Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best counters to 5-star Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids are Mega Lucario, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Mega Rayquaza, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Tyranitar, and with their best movesets.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks

Best Fighting-type counters to Black Kyurem

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword.

Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Best Steel-type counters to Black Kyurem

Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Ad

Best Dragon-type counters to Black Kyurem

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage

White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega or Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Dialga with Dragon Breath and Roar of Time

Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Also read: Pokemon GO Hoopa form change guide

Best Fairy-type counters to Black Kyurem

Ad

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness

Best Rock-type counters to Black Kyurem

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Ad

Here are the search strings you can use to find the best counters of each type for Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids in your collection:

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Steel&@Steel&cp2000-

Dragon&@Rock&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Rock&@Rock&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid catch CP and shiny availability

Black Kyurem shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

When you defeat Black Kyurem, you will receive an encounter with the base form of the creature. Its CP will lie in one of the following ranges:

Ad

No weather boost: 1,957 - 2,042 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,957 - 2,042 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy or Snowy): 2,446 - 2,553 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: Pokemon GO Full Moon 2025 guide

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids?

No weather boost: 2,042 CP

2,042 CP Weather boosted (Windy or Snowy): 2,553 CP

Can Black Kyurem be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Shiny Black Kyurem is available in Pokemon GO. The shiny variant of the base form can be found in raids. You must Fuse it with a Zekrom to get Shiny Black Kyurem.

Ad

The chances of finding one are 1-in-20 or 5%. However, if you do, it will be a guaranteed catch.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨