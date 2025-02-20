Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid guide will help you defeat the raid boss as it makes its debut in the game. The creature will first be available in 5-star raids during the in-person GO Tour Unova events in Los Angeles and New Taipei City on February 21, 22, and 23, 2025. These battles will be available for the playerbase in the rest of the world on March 1 and 2, 2025 during Pokemon GO Tour Unova: Global.
This Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid guide covers the creature's weaknesses and best counters to help you overcome the considerable challenge it will pose.
Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO?
Black Kyurem is a Dragon- and Ice-type Pocket Monster, which means it takes super-effective damage from Dragon-, Fairy-, Rock-, Fighting-, and Steel-type moves.
Black Kyurem's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 5-star Shadow Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Black Kyurem has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 56,009
- Attack: 310
- Defense: 183
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Blizzard, Iron Head, Outrage, and Fusion Bolt
Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids can be challenged either in person or using Remote Raid Passes from February 21 onwards. However, trainers outside Los Angeles and New Taipei City and those in these cities but without tickets to the GO Tour event will only receive Volt Fusion energy after the event starts in their region on March 1, 2025.
Up to 20 trainers can participate in these fights together, and the battle will run on a 300-second timer.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids
The best counters to 5-star Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids are Mega Lucario, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Mega Rayquaza, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Tyranitar, and with their best movesets.
Best Fighting-type counters to Black Kyurem
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword.
- Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch.
Best Steel-type counters to Black Kyurem
- Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
- Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
- Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire
Best Dragon-type counters to Black Kyurem
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega or Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Origin Forme Dialga with Dragon Breath and Roar of Time
- Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend
Best Fairy-type counters to Black Kyurem
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness
Best Rock-type counters to Black Kyurem
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
Here are the search strings you can use to find the best counters of each type for Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids in your collection:
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
- Steel&@Steel&cp2000-
- Dragon&@Rock&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
- Rock&@Rock&cp2000-
Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid catch CP and shiny availability
When you defeat Black Kyurem, you will receive an encounter with the base form of the creature. Its CP will lie in one of the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 1,957 - 2,042 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Windy or Snowy): 2,446 - 2,553 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids?
- No weather boost: 2,042 CP
- Weather boosted (Windy or Snowy): 2,553 CP
Can Black Kyurem be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
Shiny Black Kyurem is available in Pokemon GO. The shiny variant of the base form can be found in raids. You must Fuse it with a Zekrom to get Shiny Black Kyurem.
The chances of finding one are 1-in-20 or 5%. However, if you do, it will be a guaranteed catch.
