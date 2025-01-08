How to get Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO will make its debut during the GO Tour: Unova event in 2025. The first time it will be available is during the in-person events in New Taipei City, Taiwan, and Los Angeles, USA, from February 21 - 23. It will then be available to trainers around the world during the Global version of the event on March 1 and 2, 2025.

This article outlines everything you need to know about getting your hands on Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO.

How to get Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO

To get Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO, you must Fuse a Kyurem with Zekrom. This has to be done using 1,000 Volt Fusion Energy, 30 Kyurem Candy, and 30 Zekrom Candy.

You can get Volt Fusion Energy and Kyurem Candy from 5-star Black Kyurem raids. The latter can also be acquired from White Kyurem raids. To get Zekrom Candy, you must take down Zekrom Raids.

Check out our Black Kyurem raid guide and Zekrom raid guide to find out about the best counters for the creatures.

Other methods — such as Research tasks — might be available during the event. However, these things have not yet been confirmed. This article will be updated when those revelations are made closer to GO Tour Unova.

Black Kyurem's signature move, Freeze Shock, will be available in Pokemon GO at release. However, to access it, you must Fuse Zekrom to a Kyurem that knows the Charged Attack Glaciate.

Can Black Kyurem be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Black Kyurem can be shiny in Pokemon GO upon release. Going by how Fusion works in the case of Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma, your Black Kyurem in Pokemon GO will be shiny if you fuse Zekrom with a Shiny Kyurem. The Zekrom being shiny is not a necessary condition.

Kyurem from 5-star Black or White Kyurem raids will have a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of being shiny. If you are lucky enough to find a shiny encounter, it will be a guaranteed catch as long as you are not moving too fast or miss the last Ball.

