Pokemon GO Tour Unova Enigma Field Research: All encounters, features, and more

Pokemon GO Tour: Unova is bringing an exciting new feature for players attending the Los Angeles and New Taipei City events in 2025. From February 21 at 9 AM local time to February 23 at 5 PM local time, trainers will have the chance to complete special Enigma Field Research tasks.

These tasks are tied to PokeStops scattered throughout the event locations and will reward encounters with exclusive Pokemon, each boasting a special background.

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Enigma Field Research: All Pokemon encounters

Trainers participating in the in-person GO Tour: Unova event can spin select PokeStops to receive Enigma Field Research tasks. Completing these tasks will grant encounters with the following Pokemon:

Darmanitan (CP: 1268 - 1331)

(CP: 1268 - 1331) Scraggy (CP: 549 - 588) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 549 - 588) (Can be shiny) Purrloin (CP: 301 - 330) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 301 - 330) (Can be shiny) Pidove (CP: 332 - 363) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 332 - 363) (Can be shiny) Boldore (CP: 821 - 869)

(CP: 821 - 869) Woobat (CP: 401 - 435) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 401 - 435) (Can be shiny) Sigilyph (CP: 1039 - 1093) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 1039 - 1093) (Can be shiny) Joltik (CP: 404 - 438) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 404 - 438) (Can be shiny) Timburr (CP: 524 - 563) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 524 - 563) (Can be shiny) Tympole (CP: 328 - 359) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 328 - 359) (Can be shiny) Ferroseed (CP: 370 - 403) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 370 - 403) (Can be shiny) Klink (CP: 377 - 409) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 377 - 409) (Can be shiny) Sandile (CP: 409 - 444) (Can be shiny)

(CP: 409 - 444) (Can be shiny) Darumaka (CP: 576 - 618) (Can be shiny)

Each of these Pokemon will feature a special background when encountered, making them unique event-exclusive finds.

Enigma Field Research and the lore connection to N’s Pokemon

N as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most exciting aspects of this Enigma Field Research is its connection to Pokemon lore. The selected Pokemon are all closely tied to N, the enigmatic character from Pokemon Black and White. In the main series games, N used these Pokemon during battles, emphasizing his deep bond with them rather than traditional training.

A little before Pokemon Black 2 and White 2's timeline, N released his Pokemon into the wild, allowing players to catch them via Memory Link.

The Pokemon available through this event align with those N originally used (except Zorua) with a guaranteed Special Background inspired by the encounter animation from the core series games, further strengthening the connection between the Pokemon GO Tour and the lore of Unova.

Event highlights

Enigma Field Research tasks are exclusive to in-person attendees in Los Angeles and New Taipei City.

in Los Angeles and New Taipei City. Limited PokeStops will provide these tasks , making them rare and special.

, making them rare and special. Special background effect: Unlike standard encounters, these Pokemon will have a visual distinction to commemorate the event.

Unlike standard encounters, these Pokemon will have a visual distinction to commemorate the event. Shiny hunters' paradise: Many of these Pokemon can be shiny, making it a great opportunity to add exclusive shiny variants to your collection.

Pokemon GO Tour: Unova’s Enigma Field Research adds a nostalgic touch for longtime Pokemon fans while offering a fresh and exciting challenge for event attendees.

Whether you’re hunting for shinies, completing your Pokedex, or just appreciating the nod to N’s iconic team, this feature is sure to enhance the GO Tour experience.

Be sure to spin as many PokeStops as possible to grab these exclusive tasks before the event concludes.

