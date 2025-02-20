10 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for during Pokemon GO Tour Unova

Pokemon GO Tour is set to roll out its in-person venues on February 21, 2025 (until February 23, 2025). The global rendition of the celebration will soon follow, taking place on March 1-2, 2025. This event will revolve around Pocket Monsters from the Unova region, with the big attraction being the debut of Black and White Kyurem from Pokemon Black and White 2.

Many players may be interested in finding some Shiny Pokemon during Pokemon GO Fest 2025. Here are 10 of the most interesting and valuable ones trainers should look out for.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

10 Shiny Pokemon for players to find during Pokemon GO Tour 2025

1) Deerling

Shiny Deerling debuts during Pokemon GO Tour 2025 (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Deerling is one of the many potential wild spawns players may encounter during Pokemon GO Tour 2025.

This creature has four different forms whose colors based on the four seasons. It will also be available during all four habitat time periods during the event.

2) Drilbur

Shiny Drilbur evolves into Excadrill, one of the most powerful Ground-type creatures in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Drilbur is another wild spawn players will want to be on the lookout for. Not only is its shiny form available during GO Fest 2025, but its evolution, Excadrill, is considered one of the best Ground-type creatures in the game, thanks to its high attack, decent bulk, and defensive secondary Steel typing.

Drilbur can be found during the winter habitat hours, taking place at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM local time.

3) Timburr

Timburr's final evolution is one of the best Fighting-types in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Timburr is one of the wild spawns players can expect to see during the spring habitat hours, at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM local time.

Timburr evolves into Conkeldurr, one of the best Fighting-type creatures that players can use in Raid Battles. Having its shiny form will make for an excellent conversation starter in raiding group chats.

4) Larvesta

Shiny Larvesta can be found in any egg obtained during the event (Image via Niantic)

Larvesta can be found in any egg obtained during Pokemon GO Tour 2025, except for those that players receive in gifts sent by their friends.

However, the Pocket Monster will be an exceptionally rare hatch, so players should stock up on Incubators if they want to add its shiny form to their collection.

5) Reshiram

Reshiram's shiny form will be very easy for players to find during Pokemon GO Fest 2025 (Image via Niantic)

Reshiram is one of the Five-Star Raid Bosses players will be able to encounter during Pokemon GO Tour 2025. Five-Star Raid Bosses have a better chance of being found in their shiny forms, having around a 1 in 20 chance of appearing.

Reshiram is also one of the strongest Fire-type creatures in the game, so it is a good idea for any trainer to pick one up.

6) Zekrom

Zekrom is another great Legendary Pokemon for players to find (Image via Niantic)

Zekrom, much like Reshiram, is a Five-Star Raid Battle players can encounter during Pokemon GO Tour 2025. Like Reshiram, it also has a boosted rate of appearing in its shiny variant.

Zekrom and Reshiram are important to get a hold of during GO Tour 2025 because they fuse with Kyurem to make either Black or White Kyurem.

7) Kyurem

Kyurem is the hot-ticket item for Pokemon GO Tour 2025 (Image via Niantic)

Kyurem is another Five-Star Raid Boss that can be challenged in one of its two new forms during Pokemon GO Tour 2025. Upon being defeated, it will return to its base form, where trainers can then catch it.

Much like Reshiram and Zekrom, Kyurem has a higher chance of being found in its shiny variant compared to standard encounters.

8) Stunfisk

Stunfisk is one of the most notorious battlers in Pokemon GO's Great League (Image via Niantic)

Stunfisk is one of the many wild encounters players can expect to find during the summer habitat time periods, at both noon and 4:00 PM local time.

Stunfisk is a popular choice for players wanting to participate in Pokemon GO's Battle League, where its Ground typing, high stamina, and spammable moveset is incredibly useful.

9) Litwick

Litwick evolves into Chandelure, a strong Ghost and Fire-type (Image via Niantic)

Litwick is a wild spawn that players can expect to find during Pokemon GO Tour 2025's autumn habitat hours, at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM local time.

Litwick is one of the more popular creatures from the Unova region, evolving into Chandelure, a powerful Fire and Ghost-type glass cannon and another popular choice for Raid Battles.

10) Meloetta

Shiny Meloetta is a rare Mythical Pokemon, only being given away in very certain circumstances (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Meloetta will be available via a Masterwork Research ticket set to start distribution on February 24, 2025. The ticket will only cost $5 USD. Those interested in adding the creature's shiny form to their collection will want to purchase it before it goes away on March 2, 2025.

Masterwork Research can be completed at any time, so players do not need to rush to get these tasks done.

