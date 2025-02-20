10 PvP picks worth farming during Pokemon GO Tour Unova

The Pokemon GO Tour 2025 is set to begin its in-person renditions on February 21, 2025, with its global celebration to follow on March 1 and March 2, 2025. The event will feature many powerful creatures for players to find, as well as debuting some of the most beloved Legendary Pokemon in the franchise, Black and White Kyurem.

Ad

However, some players may only be interested in the Pokemon that excels in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League. Fortunately, this event provides competent battlers in troves. Here are 10 PvP picks for trainers to keep an eye out on during Pokemon GO's Go Tour 2025 event.

10 PvP picks players should pick up during 2025's Pokemon GO Tour

1) Snivy

Snivy evolves into Serperior, a decent Grass-type tank in Pokemon GO's Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Snivy is one of the many wild Pokemon players may encounter during the spring habitat hour, set to be hosted at 11 am and 3 pm. Snivy evolves into Serperior, who has proven to be a helpful Grass-type tank choice for users interested in participating in the Great League.

Ad

Trending

2) White Kyurem

White Kyurem has shown to be particularly potent in competitive play (Image via The Pokemon Company)

White Kyurem is a new Legendary Pokemon set to debut during Pokemon GO Tour 2025. While this monster has yet to be officially released as of this writing, it is projected to be one of the better Dragon-type Legendary choices for the game's Master League. This is largely due to its signature move, Ice Burn, which lowers the target's defense.

Ad

Also read: Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses

3) Black Kyurem

Black Kyurem is very similar to White Kyurem but features a different charged attack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like White Kyurem, Black Kyurem is set to debut during GO Tour 2025. Additionally, Black Kyurem is also projected to be a strong contender in Pokemon GO's Master League thanks to its high stats, interesting type combination, and potent charged attack. Unlike Ice Burn, Black Kyurem's Freeze Shock lowers the target's attack.

Ad

4) Kyurem

Kyurem is still a great choice, even without fusing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kyurem is a Five-Star Raid Boss players can find during Pokemon GO's GO Tour event. It will challenge trainers in one of its two new fusion forms, but it will revert to its base form upon being defeated. It still holds a lot of value in the game's Master League due to its great moveset and offensive-type combination.

Ad

Also read: How to get Original Color Magearna in Pokemon (via Pokemon HOME)

5) Reshiram

Reshiram is a popular Fire-type for Pokemon GO's Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Reshiram is another Five-Star Raid Battle players can expect to find during Pokemon GO Tour 2025. This creature is not only a popular choice among players in the Master League but is one of the most powerful Fire-types players can use for taking down raids.

Ad

6) Zekrom

Zekrom is not as reliable in competitive play as Reshiram, but it has its fair share of uses thanks to its unique type combination (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zekrom is another Legendary Pokemon players will be able to find in Five-Star Raid Battles. Zekrom has fewer weaknesses than Reshiram, but its moveset might prove troublesome when taking on Steel or Ground-type Pokemon. It is also required for the Black Kyurem fusion, so players will want to pick up a Zekrom during GO Fest 2025 regardless.

Ad

Also read: How to get free Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon HOME

7) Meloetta

Meloetta has been a popular choice thanks to its wide array of coverage options (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Shiny Meloetta will be made available through a purchasable Masterwork Research ticket for $5. Meloetta is one of the few Normal and Psychic-types in the franchise, which provides it with a strong resistance to attacks of the Ghost element. This makes it one of the best counters for Giratina in Pokemon GO's Master League.

Ad

8) Deino

Deino evolves into Hydreigon, a strong Dragon-type in Pokemon GO's Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Deino is one of the many wild spawns players can find during the Pokemon GO Tour's autumn habitat hour, scheduled from 1 pm to 5 pm. Deino evolves into Hydreigon, who excels in the Master League thanks to its bulk, high attack, and relatively unique Dragon and Dark typing.

Ad

Also read: All GO Adventure Effects and how to use them

9) Golett

Golett evolves into Golurk, who is a consistent defender in the Great and Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golett is another wild spawn set to appear during the autumn habitat hour. This creature is one of the few Ground and Ghost-types in the franchise, which makes for an interesting offensive type combination. Creatures of this type, including Golett's evolution, Golurk, have hefty bulk, allowing them to perform well with this offensive combination of elements.

Ad

10) Ferroseed

Ferroseed evolves into Ferrothorn, a powerful and defensive Grass and Steel-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ferroseed is a wild encounter players can expect to see during the spring habitat hour, much like Snivy. Ferroseed evolves into Ferrothorn, one of the most infamous creatures to come from the Unova region thanks to its high defense and strong defensive typing. This has led to Ferrothorn becoming a popular choice in Pokemon GO's Ultra League.

Ad

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during GO Gigantamax battles

For more information on the game, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨