Pokemon GO Tour Unova: Shiny odds of all featured Pocket Monsters

Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny odds will be a point of interest for players taking part in the event. It will first take place for ticket-holding trainers in New Taipei City and Los Angeles from 9 am to 5 pm local time on February 21, 22, and 23, 2025. Subsequently, there will be a global event on March 1 and 2, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm local time on each day.
Trainers can capture several shiny creatures during Pokemon GO Tour Unova. The event marks the debut of Shiny Black and White Kyurem, Shiny Meloetta, Shiny Bouffalant, Shiny Maractus, Shiny Sigilyph, and Shiny Deerling (all four seasons.
Ticket-holding trainers will experience boosted shiny rates. This article highlights the base shiny rates of all the featured Pocket Monsters during Pokemon GO Tour Unova.
Note: The shiny rates mentioned in this article are all estimations based on the average shiny rate of Pocket Monsters based on their appearance patterns in the game. Therefore, a shiny rate of 1/512 doesn't mean that you are guaranteed one shiny for every 512 encounters you have with that critter.
All Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny Pokemon and their shiny odds
Oshawott
- Can be found in the Wild and one-star raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Roggenrola
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Woobat
- Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Drilbur
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Tirtouga
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Minccino
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Vanillite
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Deerling (Winter)
- Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Joltik
- Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Klink
- Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Tynamo
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Axew
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Cubchoo
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Cryogonal
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Snivy
- Can be found in the Wild and one-star raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Pansage
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Munna
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Audino
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Timburr
- Can be found in the Wild, 2km Eggs, and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Sewaddle
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Venipede
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Cottonee
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Petilil
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Ducklett
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Deerling (Spring)
- Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Foongus
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Alomomola
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Ferroseed
- Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Tepig
- Can be found in the Wild and one-star raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Lillipup
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Pansear
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Pidove
- Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Blitzle
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Tympole
- Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Darumaka
- Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Dwebble
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Archen
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Trubbish
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Deerling (Summer)
- Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Emolga
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Stunfisk
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Rufflet
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Patrat
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Purrloin
- Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Panpour
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Scraggy
- Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Yamask
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Gothita
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Solosis
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Deerling (Autumn)
- Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Frillish (male and female)
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Elgyem
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Litwick
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Golett
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Deino
- Can be found in the Wild
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat
- Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat
- Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor
- Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor
- Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Basculin (Red-Striped Form)
- Can be found in Field Research and Routes
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Basculin (Blue-Striped Form)
- Can be found in Field Research and Routes
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Druddigon
- Can be found in the Wild and three-star raids
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Unown U
- Can be found as Incense encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Unown N
- Can be found as Incense encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Unown O
- Can be found as Incense encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Unown V
- Can be found as Incense encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Unown A
- Can be found as Incense encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Zekrom
- Can be found in five-star raids and Special Research
- Shiny rate: 1/20
- Shiny rate: 1/20
Reshiram
- Can be found in five-star raids and Special Research
- Shiny rate: 1/20
- Shiny rate: 1/20
Kyurem
- Can be found in five-star raids and Special Research
- Shiny rate: 1/20
- Shiny rate: 1/20
- Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raid guide
Meloetta
- Can be found Special Research
- Shiny rate: Confirmed
Karrablast
- Can be found in 2 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Shelmet
- Can be found in 2 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Throh
- Can be found in 5 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Sawk
- Can be found in 5 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Heatmor
- Can be found in 5 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Durant
- Can be found in 5 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Larvesta
- Can be found in 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Maractus
- Can be found in 10 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Sigilyph
- Can be found in 10 km Eggs and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Bouffalant
- Can be found in 10 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Sandile
- Can be found in 12 km Eggs and Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Mienfoo
- Can be found in 12 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Pawniard
- Can be found in 12 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Vullaby
- Can be found in 12 km Eggs
- Shiny rate: 1/64
Zorua
- Can be found in Enigma Field Research
- Shiny rate: 1/512
Trainers who purchase Pokemon GO Tour Unova tickets will most likely experience shiny odds of 1-in-64 for all creatures available in the wild. However, this is a matter of speculation as Niantic doesn't reveal exactly how much the rates are boosted for events like this.
