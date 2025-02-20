  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Tour Unova: Shiny odds of all featured Pocket Monsters

Pokemon GO Tour Unova: Shiny odds of all featured Pocket Monsters

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 20, 2025 22:59 GMT
Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny odds
Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny odds (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny odds will be a point of interest for players taking part in the event. It will first take place for ticket-holding trainers in New Taipei City and Los Angeles from 9 am to 5 pm local time on February 21, 22, and 23, 2025. Subsequently, there will be a global event on March 1 and 2, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm local time on each day.

Ad

Trainers can capture several shiny creatures during Pokemon GO Tour Unova. The event marks the debut of Shiny Black and White Kyurem, Shiny Meloetta, Shiny Bouffalant, Shiny Maractus, Shiny Sigilyph, and Shiny Deerling (all four seasons.

Ticket-holding trainers will experience boosted shiny rates. This article highlights the base shiny rates of all the featured Pocket Monsters during Pokemon GO Tour Unova.

sk promotional banner

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City preparation guide

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Note: The shiny rates mentioned in this article are all estimations based on the average shiny rate of Pocket Monsters based on their appearance patterns in the game. Therefore, a shiny rate of 1/512 doesn't mean that you are guaranteed one shiny for every 512 encounters you have with that critter.

All Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny Pokemon and their shiny odds

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Winter Caverns spawns (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Winter Caverns spawns (Image via TPC)

Oshawott

Ad
  • Can be found in the Wild and one-star raids
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Roggenrola

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Woobat

  • Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Drilbur

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Tirtouga

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Minccino

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Vanillite

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Deerling (Winter)

  • Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512
Ad

Joltik

  • Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Klink

  • Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Tynamo

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Axew

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Cubchoo

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Cryogonal

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Also read: 10 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for during Pokemon GO Tour Unova

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Spring Soiree spawns (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Spring Soiree spawns (Image via TPC)

Snivy

Ad
  • Can be found in the Wild and one-star raids
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Pansage

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Munna

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Audino

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Timburr

  • Can be found in the Wild, 2km Eggs, and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Sewaddle

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Venipede

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Cottonee

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512
Ad

Petilil

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Ducklett

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Deerling (Spring)

  • Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Foongus

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Alomomola

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Ferroseed

  • Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Also read: 10 PvP picks worth farming during Pokemon GO Tour Unova

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Summer Vacation spawns (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Summer Vacation spawns (Image via TPC)

Tepig

Ad
  • Can be found in the Wild and one-star raids
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Lillipup

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Pansear

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Pidove

  • Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Blitzle

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Tympole

  • Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Darumaka

  • Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Dwebble

Ad
  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Archen

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Trubbish

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Deerling (Summer)

  • Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Emolga

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Stunfisk

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Rufflet

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Autumn Masquerade spawns (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Autumn Masquerade spawns (Image via TPC)

Patrat

Ad
  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Purrloin

  • Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Panpour

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Scraggy

  • Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Yamask

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Gothita

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Solosis

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Deerling (Autumn)

  • Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512
Ad

Frillish (male and female)

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Elgyem

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Litwick

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Golett

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Deino

  • Can be found in the Wild
  • Shiny rate: 1/512
Pokemon GO Tour Unova marks the debut of these costumed Pikachu (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Tour Unova marks the debut of these costumed Pikachu (Image via TPC)

Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat

Ad
  • Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat

  • Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor

  • Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor

  • Can be found in the Wild and Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Basculin (Red-Striped Form)

  • Can be found in Field Research and Routes
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Basculin (Blue-Striped Form)

  • Can be found in Field Research and Routes
  • Shiny rate: 1/64
Ad

Druddigon

  • Can be found in the Wild and three-star raids
  • Shiny rate: 1/64
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Unown spawns (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Tour Unova Unown spawns (Image via TPC)

Unown U

Ad
  • Can be found as Incense encounters
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Unown N

  • Can be found as Incense encounters
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Unown O

  • Can be found as Incense encounters
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Unown V

  • Can be found as Incense encounters
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Unown A

  • Can be found as Incense encounters
  • Shiny rate: 1/64
Pokemon GO Tour Unova marks the debut of Black and White Kyurem (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Tour Unova marks the debut of Black and White Kyurem (Image via TPC)

Zekrom

Ad

Reshiram

Kyurem

Also read: Can you get Kyurem Fusion Energy from Remote Raids during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City?

Ad

Meloetta

  • Can be found Special Research
  • Shiny rate: Confirmed

Karrablast

  • Can be found in 2 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Shelmet

  • Can be found in 2 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Throh

  • Can be found in 5 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Sawk

  • Can be found in 5 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Heatmor

  • Can be found in 5 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Durant

  • Can be found in 5 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/512

Larvesta

  • Can be found in 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Maractus

  • Can be found in 10 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/64
Ad

Sigilyph

  • Can be found in 10 km Eggs and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Bouffalant

  • Can be found in 10 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Egg pool, and top Pokemon to hatch

Sandile

  • Can be found in 12 km Eggs and Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Mienfoo

  • Can be found in 12 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Pawniard

  • Can be found in 12 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Vullaby

  • Can be found in 12 km Eggs
  • Shiny rate: 1/64

Zorua

  • Can be found in Enigma Field Research
  • Shiny rate: 1/512
Ad

Trainers who purchase Pokemon GO Tour Unova tickets will most likely experience shiny odds of 1-in-64 for all creatures available in the wild. However, this is a matter of speculation as Niantic doesn't reveal exactly how much the rates are boosted for events like this.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी