Pokemon GO Tour Unova: Shiny odds of all featured Pocket Monsters

Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny odds will be a point of interest for players taking part in the event. It will first take place for ticket-holding trainers in New Taipei City and Los Angeles from 9 am to 5 pm local time on February 21, 22, and 23, 2025. Subsequently, there will be a global event on March 1 and 2, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm local time on each day.

Trainers can capture several shiny creatures during Pokemon GO Tour Unova. The event marks the debut of Shiny Black and White Kyurem, Shiny Meloetta, Shiny Bouffalant, Shiny Maractus, Shiny Sigilyph, and Shiny Deerling (all four seasons.

Ticket-holding trainers will experience boosted shiny rates. This article highlights the base shiny rates of all the featured Pocket Monsters during Pokemon GO Tour Unova.

Note: The shiny rates mentioned in this article are all estimations based on the average shiny rate of Pocket Monsters based on their appearance patterns in the game. Therefore, a shiny rate of 1/512 doesn't mean that you are guaranteed one shiny for every 512 encounters you have with that critter.

All Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny Pokemon and their shiny odds

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Winter Caverns spawns (Image via TPC)

Oshawott

Can be found in the Wild and one-star raids

Shiny rate: 1/512

Roggenrola

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Woobat

Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Drilbur

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Tirtouga

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Minccino

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Vanillite

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Deerling (Winter)

Can be found in the Wild and Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Joltik

Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Klink

Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/64

Tynamo

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Axew

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Cubchoo

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Cryogonal

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/64

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Spring Soiree spawns (Image via TPC)

Snivy

Can be found in the Wild and one-star raids

Shiny rate: 1/512

Pansage

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Munna

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Audino

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Timburr

Can be found in the Wild, 2km Eggs, and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/64

Sewaddle

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Venipede

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Cottonee

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Petilil

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Ducklett

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Deerling (Spring)

Can be found in the Wild and Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Foongus

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Alomomola

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Ferroseed

Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Summer Vacation spawns (Image via TPC)

Tepig

Can be found in the Wild and one-star raids

Shiny rate: 1/512

Lillipup

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Pansear

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Pidove

Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Blitzle

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Tympole

Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Darumaka

Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Dwebble

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Archen

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Trubbish

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Deerling (Summer)

Can be found in the Wild and Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Emolga

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Stunfisk

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Rufflet

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Autumn Masquerade spawns (Image via TPC)

Patrat

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Purrloin

Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Panpour

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Scraggy

Can be found in the Wild and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Yamask

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Gothita

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Solosis

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Deerling (Autumn)

Can be found in the Wild and Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Frillish (male and female)

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Elgyem

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Litwick

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Golett

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Deino

Can be found in the Wild

Shiny rate: 1/512

Pokemon GO Tour Unova marks the debut of these costumed Pikachu (Image via TPC)

Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat

Can be found in the Wild and Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat

Can be found in the Wild and Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor

Can be found in the Wild and Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor

Can be found in the Wild and Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Basculin (Red-Striped Form)

Can be found in Field Research and Routes

Shiny rate: 1/64

Basculin (Blue-Striped Form)

Can be found in Field Research and Routes

Shiny rate: 1/64

Druddigon

Can be found in the Wild and three-star raids

Shiny rate: 1/64

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Unown spawns (Image via TPC)

Unown U

Can be found as Incense encounters

Shiny rate: 1/64

Unown N

Can be found as Incense encounters

Shiny rate: 1/64

Unown O

Can be found as Incense encounters

Shiny rate: 1/64

Unown V

Can be found as Incense encounters

Shiny rate: 1/64

Unown A

Can be found as Incense encounters

Shiny rate: 1/64

Pokemon GO Tour Unova marks the debut of Black and White Kyurem (Image via TPC)

Zekrom

Can be found in five-star raids and Special Research

Shiny rate: 1/20

Pokemon GO Zekrom raid guide

Reshiram

Can be found in five-star raids and Special Research

Shiny rate: 1/20

Pokemon GO Reshiram raid guide

Kyurem

Meloetta

Can be found Special Research

Shiny rate: Confirmed

Karrablast

Can be found in 2 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/512

Shelmet

Can be found in 2 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/512

Throh

Can be found in 5 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/512

Sawk

Can be found in 5 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/512

Heatmor

Can be found in 5 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/512

Durant

Can be found in 5 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/512

Larvesta

Can be found in 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/64

Maractus

Can be found in 10 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/64

Sigilyph

Can be found in 10 km Eggs and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/64

Bouffalant

Can be found in 10 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/64

Sandile

Can be found in 12 km Eggs and Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/64

Mienfoo

Can be found in 12 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/64

Pawniard

Can be found in 12 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/64

Vullaby

Can be found in 12 km Eggs

Shiny rate: 1/64

Zorua

Can be found in Enigma Field Research

Shiny rate: 1/512

Trainers who purchase Pokemon GO Tour Unova tickets will most likely experience shiny odds of 1-in-64 for all creatures available in the wild. However, this is a matter of speculation as Niantic doesn't reveal exactly how much the rates are boosted for events like this.

