Pokemon GO Tour Unova Egg pool, and top Pokemon to hatch

Pokemon GO Tour: Unova is set to bring exciting hatching opportunities for trainers in 2025. With in-person events in Los Angeles and New Taipei City from February 21-23, 2025, followed by a global event on March 1-2, 2025, players will have the chance to hatch some rare and Shiny Pokemon.

Egg enthusiasts can maximize their hatching experience with an add-on ticket for extra bonuses. The event introduces Shiny Maractus, Shiny Sigilyph, and Shiny Bouffalant for the first time, making them highly sought-after catches.

Here’s a breakdown of the event’s Egg pool and the best Pokemon to hatch based on rarity, Shiny value, and competitive viability.

All Pokemon GO Tour Unova Egg hatches

2 km Eggs

Roggenrola (Shiny available)

Timburr (Shiny available)

Karrablast (Shiny available)

Shelmet (Shiny available)

Larvesta (Shiny available)

5 km Eggs

Throh (Shiny available)

Sawk (Shiny available)

Heatmor (Shiny available)

Durant (Shiny available)

Larvesta (Shiny available)

10 km Eggs

Maractus (Shiny available)

Sigilyph (Shiny available)

Bouffalant (Shiny available)

Larvesta (Shiny available)

12 km Eggs (Earned from Team GO Rocket battles)

Sandile (Shiny available)

Mienfoo (Shiny available)

Pawniard (Shiny available)

Vullaby (Shiny available)

Top Pokemon to hatch during the Pokemon GO Tour Unova

Top hatches during the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Maractus, Shiny Sigilyph, and Shiny Bouffalant are the biggest highlights of the event. Found in 10 km Eggs, these Pokemon are making their Shiny debut, meaning they'll be some of the rarest hatches available during this period. Their regional exclusivity further increases their value, making them prized targets for collectors despite their limited PvP and PvE viability.

are the biggest highlights of the event. Found in 10 km Eggs, these Pokemon are making their Shiny debut, meaning they'll be some of the rarest hatches available during this period. Their regional exclusivity further increases their value, making them prized targets for collectors despite their limited PvP and PvE viability. Larvesta is another top pick, appearing in 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs. Known for its notoriously low hatch rate, Larvesta will be a highly sought-after Pokemon, especially with its Shiny debut. When evolved into Volcarona, it becomes a powerful Fire/Bug-type Pokemon with strong PvE potential and some viability in PvP.

is another top pick, appearing in 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs. Known for its notoriously low hatch rate, Larvesta will be a highly sought-after Pokemon, especially with its Shiny debut. When evolved into Volcarona, it becomes a powerful Fire/Bug-type Pokemon with strong PvE potential and some viability in PvP. Pawniard , available from 12 km Eggs, is a rare hatch that evolves into Bisharp. Its Shiny version is already valuable, and Bisharp has niche usage in Ultra League and some PvE battles. It's a solid choice for those looking for a rare and competitive Pokemon.

, available from 12 km Eggs, is a rare hatch that evolves into Bisharp. Its Shiny version is already valuable, and Bisharp has niche usage in Ultra League and some PvE battles. It's a solid choice for those looking for a rare and competitive Pokemon. Timburr , hatching from 2 km Eggs, is another excellent pick. Although its Shiny variant has been available for some time, it remains a great find due to its evolution into Conkeldurr. The latter is one of the best Fighting-type attackers in the game, making this hatch useful for both collectors and PvE players.

, hatching from 2 km Eggs, is another excellent pick. Although its Shiny variant has been available for some time, it remains a great find due to its evolution into Conkeldurr. The latter is one of the best Fighting-type attackers in the game, making this hatch useful for both collectors and PvE players. Sandile, found in 12 km Eggs, is an extremely rare Pokemon with a high Candy requirement for evolution. With its Shiny debut in this event, Sandile is a top target. Its evolution, Krookodile, has a strong Ground/Dark typing, making it a potential asset in PvP battles.

If you’re aiming for the rarest and most valuable hatches, prioritize 10 km Eggs for the new Shiny regional exclusives and Larvesta. Additionally, 12 km Eggs offer powerful and rare Pokemon like Sandile and Pawniard.

For PvE and PvP viability, Larvesta, Timburr, and Sandile remain the top choices. Make sure to grab the Egg-thusiast ticket to optimize your hatching potential.

