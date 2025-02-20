Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid guide will help you counter the raid boss during its debut appearance in Niantic's mobile game. Initially, the legendary beast will appear in 5-star raids during the in-person GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City events on February 21, 22, and 23, 2025. White Kyurem will make its global debut on March 1 and 2, 2025, as part of the Global Unova Tour event.

This detailed Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid guide covers the creature's weaknesses and best counters.

Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid weaknesses

White Kyurem-type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against White Kyurem in Pokemon GO?

White Kyurem is a dual Dragon- and Ice-type creature. This leaves it vulnerable to Steel-, Dragon-, Fighting-, Fairy-, and Rock-type moves.

To learn more about White Kyurem's offensive and defensive type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.

White Kyurem's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star Shadow Raid boss in Pokemon GO, White Kyurem has the following stats:

Combat Power: 56,009

56,009 Attack: 310

310 Defense: 183

183 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath, Steel Wing, and Ice Fang

Dragon Breath, Steel Wing, and Ice Fang Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Blizzard, Dragon Pulse, Focus Blast, and Fusion Flare

Also read: Pokemon GO Reshiram raid guide

You can challenge Pokemon GO White Kyurem raids either in person or using Remote Raid Passes after it debuts on February 21. However, unless you are a ticketed in-person player in Los Angeles or New Taipei City, you won't be eligible to receive Blaze Fusion energy. This option will become accessible only after the creature's global debut at 10 am local time on March 1, 2025.

Like other 5-star raids, the battle will last for 300 seconds and allow the participation of 20 trainers at once.

Best counters to Pokemon GO White Kyurem raids

White Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best counters to 5-star Pokemon GO White Kyurem raids are Dusk Mane Necrozma, Mega Rayquaza, Mega Lucario, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Tyranitar, and with their best movesets.

Also read: Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks

Best Steel-type counters to White Kyurem

Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Best Dragon-type counters to White Kyurem

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage

White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega or Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Dialga with Dragon Breath and Roar of Time

Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Best Fighting-type counters to White Kyurem

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword.

Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Also read: Pokemon GO Hoopa form change guide

Best Fairy-type counters to White Kyurem

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness

Best Rock-type counters to White Kyurem

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

You can use the following search strings to find the best Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid counters in your collection:

Steel&@Steel&cp2000-

Dragon&@Rock&cp2000-

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Rock&@Rock&cp2000-

Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid catch CP and shiny availability

White Kyurem shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Defeat White Kyurem to encounter the base form of the creature. Its CP will lie in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 1,957 - 2,042 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,957 - 2,042 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy or Snowy): 2,446 - 2,553 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: Pokemon GO Full Moon 2025 guide

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO White Kyurem raids?

No weather boost: 2,042 CP

2,042 CP Weather boosted (Windy or Snowy): 2,553 CP

Can White Kyurem be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Shiny White Kyurem can be acquired in Pokemon GO. To do so, you must Fuse a Shiny Kyurem — which can be obtained from both White and Black Kyurem raids in Pokemon GO at a rate of 1-in-20 or 5% — with a Reshiram.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

