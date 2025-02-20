Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid guide will help you counter the raid boss during its debut appearance in Niantic's mobile game. Initially, the legendary beast will appear in 5-star raids during the in-person GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City events on February 21, 22, and 23, 2025. White Kyurem will make its global debut on March 1 and 2, 2025, as part of the Global Unova Tour event.
This detailed Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid guide covers the creature's weaknesses and best counters.
Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against White Kyurem in Pokemon GO?
White Kyurem is a dual Dragon- and Ice-type creature. This leaves it vulnerable to Steel-, Dragon-, Fighting-, Fairy-, and Rock-type moves.
White Kyurem's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 5-star Shadow Raid boss in Pokemon GO, White Kyurem has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 56,009
- Attack: 310
- Defense: 183
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath, Steel Wing, and Ice Fang
- Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Blizzard, Dragon Pulse, Focus Blast, and Fusion Flare
You can challenge Pokemon GO White Kyurem raids either in person or using Remote Raid Passes after it debuts on February 21. However, unless you are a ticketed in-person player in Los Angeles or New Taipei City, you won't be eligible to receive Blaze Fusion energy. This option will become accessible only after the creature's global debut at 10 am local time on March 1, 2025.
Like other 5-star raids, the battle will last for 300 seconds and allow the participation of 20 trainers at once.
Best counters to Pokemon GO White Kyurem raids
The best counters to 5-star Pokemon GO White Kyurem raids are Dusk Mane Necrozma, Mega Rayquaza, Mega Lucario, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Tyranitar, and with their best movesets.
Best Steel-type counters to White Kyurem
- Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
- Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
- Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire
Best Dragon-type counters to White Kyurem
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega or Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Origin Forme Dialga with Dragon Breath and Roar of Time
- Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend
Best Fighting-type counters to White Kyurem
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword.
- Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch.
Best Fairy-type counters to White Kyurem
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness
Best Rock-type counters to White Kyurem
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
You can use the following search strings to find the best Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid counters in your collection:
- Steel&@Steel&cp2000-
- Dragon&@Rock&cp2000-
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
- Rock&@Rock&cp2000-
Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid catch CP and shiny availability
Defeat White Kyurem to encounter the base form of the creature. Its CP will lie in one of the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 1,957 - 2,042 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Windy or Snowy): 2,446 - 2,553 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO White Kyurem raids?
- No weather boost: 2,042 CP
- Weather boosted (Windy or Snowy): 2,553 CP
Can White Kyurem be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
Shiny White Kyurem can be acquired in Pokemon GO. To do so, you must Fuse a Shiny Kyurem — which can be obtained from both White and Black Kyurem raids in Pokemon GO at a rate of 1-in-20 or 5% — with a Reshiram.
